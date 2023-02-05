Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa fends off Republic to remain unbeaten
Nixa boys basketball fended off a hot-shooting Republic Tiger squad in front of a packed home gym on Tuesday night to run its record to 21-0 on the season. It wasn’t a typical Nixa game, but it was the result the Eagles have become used to this season. “It...
Ozark Sports Zone
Marionville pulls away in fourth quarter to beat Ash Grove in SWC showdown
MARIONVILLE – Wil Carlton and the Marionville Comets still remember the six-second sequence that cost them a shot at the Southwest Conference championship last February. They made sure it wouldn’t happen again. Carlton scored 20 points, Blane Young added 14 and the Comets used a strong second half...
Dispensary of Hope site coming to Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg is becoming a dispensary of hope site for patients.
Shooting in Joplin’s Fairview Neighborhood on Monroe Ave
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday morning about 4:45 a.m. February 7, 2023, Capt William Davis confirms with KOAM's Shannon Becker a shooting occurred in the Fairview Neighborhood of Joplin at 909 S Monroe.
Neosho School District discuses new Rise Elementary and gauges public interest
NEOSHO, Mo. - The Neosho School District has set two meetings for parents interested in the district's new Rise Elementary, being created inside the Haas building downtown.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car
A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KYTV
Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
Joplin resident in stable condition after early-morning shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin detectives are on the lookout for a 30-year-old male suspect for his role in an early-morning shooting on February, 7.
fourstateshomepage.com
This service dog had a very special graduation
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was a very special graduation, this morning, for one special pup and his new owner. This is “Archie”, the two-year-old standard poodle, who is officially a veteran-specific service dog for US Veteran Larry Mills. “Archie” graduated from his training, today, at a ceremony...
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
kggfradio.com
Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat
A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
What are the little black dots on your car windows?
Those little black dots and the black rims that surround them on car windshields are there for a reason, and happen to serve an important purpose.
kggfradio.com
Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting
A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
fourstateshomepage.com
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
fourstateshomepage.com
Patient experience at new Joplin urgent care “unlike anything they’ve ever seen before”
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new facility in Joplin to meet the urgent care needs of residents. The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic sits at 1421 S. Rangeline Rd. and basically replaces the health system’s convenient care facility near Academy Sports Outdoors and the 15th street Walmart. That...
Comments / 0