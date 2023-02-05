Read full article on original website
Non-Colorization ~ reversing the process.
My wife sent me a link to an article about Orotone Photography, so I thought I would try to mimic the Orotone look by changing a Color Photo. The process would try to Reflect the Gold tones rather than the Yellow or Orange tones. Reflect...see what I did there? That's this months Photography Challenge.
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
Auto-Mask Everything at Once: New Tool in Photoshop Is Absolutely Incredible
Have you used this little-known tool in recent versions of Photoshop? Have you even seen it? It makes editing images so much easier. See it in use here. When I look at the developments in post-production software today and the capabilities they possess, I honestly don't know whether to cry into the basket of redundant skills I now own or scream into the heavens because of how easy things are now. To wit, I spent so many hours perfecting my use of the Pen Tool that I used to wear it as a badge of honor. My control of Bezier handles even made it into office small talk. I was that proud of my dexterity. It all seems so pointless now because of the evolution of editing software.
A Review of the Impressive and Affordable Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
In the past couple of years, Viltrox has established themselves as a manufacturer capable of creating lenses at some of the most competitive prices on the market that often outperform their affordable costs. One of their newest offerings, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm X series users the enticing combination of an ultra-wide aperture, a portrait focal length, and an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Another Colorization Experiment
The results of previous experiments having been inconsistent, I thought of another way to test Photoshop's Neural Colorization tool. This is a picture of my parents on Christmas, 1970. I shot this on Anscochrome 400 slide film, which was the only high-speed color film at the time. This was the first time I was ever able to shoot available light indoors. It appeared and disappeared from the market very quickly and this was the only roll of this brand I ever shot.
How to Use a Fresnel Light for Portrait Photography
Though it fell out of use for a while, the Fresnel lens has regained popularity for portraiture work, where it can provide a sharp and impactful light quality that is still flattering on the subject's facial features. If you have not used a Fresnel before and want to learn how to employ one to create compelling portraits, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
A Review of the New Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R8 is here. Here is what you can expect. Coming to you from Gordon Laing, this great video review takes a look at the new Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera. The EOS R8 brings full frame performance and a variety of advanced features, including:. 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor...
How to Isolate Your Subject With Moody, Dark Tones Using Lightroom
A creative and well-executed edit can take a modest snapshot and turn it into an eye-catching image. Lightroom's new masking features contain some impressively powerful tools that allow you to quickly and accurately select and edit different parts of your image, and this excellent video tutorial will show you how to take advantage of them to create a moody, dark-toned edit that helps your subject pop out from that atmosphere.
A First Look at the Cameras on the New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's latest update to its flagship phone is here, and the Galaxy S23 Ulta brings with it a range of improvements and new features, including new camera modules led by a 200-megapixel wide angle camera. This great video review takes a look at the cameras on the new phone and everything you can expect from them in usage.
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
Using the Lightroom Classic Modules No One Talks About
Lightroom is one of the most popular photo-editing programs. We talk a lot about the library module and the develop module. The other available modules are almost never mentioned. What are these modules? But more important, are these useful?. Recently, I wrote an article about the map module in Lightroom...
Nikon Launches The Much Anticipated Z 85mm f/1.2 As Well As The Pancake 26mm f/2.8
Professional photographers rejoice. Today, Nikon has finally announced the release of two new lenses, including the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the pint-sized Z 26mm f/2.8. The 85mm f/1.2 S has perhaps not been the best kept secret in the camera industry for those of us paying...
The Difference Between Making and Taking Photos
Though the words only differ by a single letter, the difference between making and taking an image could not be more immense. One is a passive approach meant to capture what occurs in front of the camera should something interesting cross its view, while the other is an active engagement in the creative process that draws on the technique, imagination, and foresight of the photographer. This great video takes you behind the scenes of a stunning wildlife image to show you the difference and why it matters.
Sigma Announces the 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens
Sigma's Art line of lenses have long been popular for offering superlative image quality at prices that are often significantly more affordable than first-party options. Today, the series welcomes its newest member, the 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. The new 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is designed for full frame...
Why You Should Consider Buying an Old Film Camera
Film is enjoying a resurgence right now, and yet, in an age of ever-burgeoning megapixel counts and clinically sharp lenses, it can seem a bit strange to some to purchase an old film camera whose technical image quality could not dream of competing with modern equipment. And yet, that is exactly what you should do, as one photographer argues in this interesting video essay.
