Orlando, FL

OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Jordan Byrd prepares for NFL draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Manzano high school standout quarterback and All-Mountain West returner for San Diego Stat, Jordan Byrd is looking to play at the next level. Byrd has returned to Albuquerque as he trains for his pro day and hopes to hear his named called during the NFL draft in the spring.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jaromír Jágr scores his record 1,099th goal at almost 51

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaromír Jágr celebrated his 51st birthday about a week early by scoring his 1,099th goal to overtake Wayne Gretzky at the top of the chart. Jágr, who will turn 51 on Feb. 15, scored for the Kladno Knights on Sunday in 5-4 loss at Trinec in the Czech league.

