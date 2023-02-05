ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

MSU baseball picked to finish second, two Bears earn all-league honors

St. LOUIS – Missouri State baseball is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season with second baseman Mason Hull and outfielder Spencer Nivens tabbed as preseason all-league selections according to a vote of the Valley’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday. A preseason third-team All-America...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

MSU’s Taylor wins another Valley Newcomer of the Week award

ST. LOUIS – Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State women’s basketball earned her third Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honor of the season, the league announced today. Taylor led the way for Missouri State last week as the Lady Bears picked up wins against SIU and UIC...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Republic rides big second half run to 62-57 win over Nixa

NIXA — When it comes to postgame interviews, a tried-and-true line from coaches is that their team plays a challenging schedule to get ready for the postseason – or games with playoff implications. Republic coach Kris Flood played that card on Monday, but added an extra wrinkle to...
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa fends off Republic to remain unbeaten

Nixa boys basketball fended off a hot-shooting Republic Tiger squad in front of a packed home gym on Tuesday night to run its record to 21-0 on the season. It wasn’t a typical Nixa game, but it was the result the Eagles have become used to this season. “It...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation

Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
BRANSON, MO
KTEN.com

Finding Reputable Car Title Loans Near Me in Springfield, MO

Originally Posted On: https://moquickloans.com/2022/10/03/finding-reputable-car-title-loans-near-me-in-springfield-mo/ Are you looking for title loans near me, and you aren’t sure what option is best for you? Unsure of how these loans work and what you need to qualify for one? Like you, millions of Americans are looking to use these loans to cover unexpected expenses.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Nixa Public Schools unveils new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a pretty big day for students in Nixa. The new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts is officially done. The center holds over 1,000 people. It cost more than $14 million to complete. A project years in the making, the Aeto Center for the Performing Arts was delayed because of COVID-19 and shipping problems.
NIXA, MO
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Missouri Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

All-you-can-eat usually conjures images of a buffet brimming with delicious dishes and decadent desserts. We make trip after trip, piling our plates high with our favorite foods until we are absolutely and happily stuffed. Did you know there’s another all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t include a buffet? Yep, order all you want from the menu at this Missouri restaurant, which promises a unique culinary experience.
