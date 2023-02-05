Read full article on original website
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU baseball picked to finish second, two Bears earn all-league honors
St. LOUIS – Missouri State baseball is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season with second baseman Mason Hull and outfielder Spencer Nivens tabbed as preseason all-league selections according to a vote of the Valley’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday. A preseason third-team All-America...
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s Taylor wins another Valley Newcomer of the Week award
ST. LOUIS – Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State women’s basketball earned her third Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honor of the season, the league announced today. Taylor led the way for Missouri State last week as the Lady Bears picked up wins against SIU and UIC...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic rides big second half run to 62-57 win over Nixa
NIXA — When it comes to postgame interviews, a tried-and-true line from coaches is that their team plays a challenging schedule to get ready for the postseason – or games with playoff implications. Republic coach Kris Flood played that card on Monday, but added an extra wrinkle to...
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa fends off Republic to remain unbeaten
Nixa boys basketball fended off a hot-shooting Republic Tiger squad in front of a packed home gym on Tuesday night to run its record to 21-0 on the season. It wasn’t a typical Nixa game, but it was the result the Eagles have become used to this season. “It...
Ozark Sports Zone
Marionville pulls away in fourth quarter to beat Ash Grove in SWC showdown
MARIONVILLE – Wil Carlton and the Marionville Comets still remember the six-second sequence that cost them a shot at the Southwest Conference championship last February. They made sure it wouldn’t happen again. Carlton scored 20 points, Blane Young added 14 and the Comets used a strong second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
Pleasant Hope football player helps save a life through blood donation
Audrey Yates remembers the terrifying day she lost two liters of blood. “How quickly the events unraveled,” Yates said. “From me waking up, having some cramps, to eventually landing myself in the emergency room.”. Audrey had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and lost 40% of the blood in...
Locals voice concerns over proposed plan for Springfield to buy Hammons Field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Affordable living and housing are some concerns locals voiced during Springfield's city council meeting's discussion of whether or not to purchase Hammons Field.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
KYTV
Endangered Person: Police ask for your help to locate man reported missing from Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate a man reported missing from Nixa. Ben Mills, 34, disappeared Wednesday morning. He stands 6′1″. He weighs 200 pounds. Police believe he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black stocking cap, and a black hoodie with the word “Expo” on it.
KYTV
Springfield leaders to discuss purchase of Hammons Field at upcoming council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Last week the city of Springfield announced its plan to buy Hammons Field, the home of the Springfield Cardinals. In order to move forward with the purchase, the Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission will discuss and approve or disapprove of the purchase, then it will move on to city council. Both discussions will take place Monday.
KTEN.com
Finding Reputable Car Title Loans Near Me in Springfield, MO
Originally Posted On: https://moquickloans.com/2022/10/03/finding-reputable-car-title-loans-near-me-in-springfield-mo/ Are you looking for title loans near me, and you aren’t sure what option is best for you? Unsure of how these loans work and what you need to qualify for one? Like you, millions of Americans are looking to use these loans to cover unexpected expenses.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
KYTV
Officers arrest 1 following disturbance in Ozark, Mo.; charges filed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Officers arrested a man following a standoff inside an apartment in Ozark. Nearly a dozen officers responded to the domestic disturbance call in the 2300 block of West Petrus Circle around noon on Tuesday. The Springfield Special Response Team also responded to assist Ozark Police Department officers.
KYTV
Nixa Public Schools unveils new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a pretty big day for students in Nixa. The new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts is officially done. The center holds over 1,000 people. It cost more than $14 million to complete. A project years in the making, the Aeto Center for the Performing Arts was delayed because of COVID-19 and shipping problems.
Missouri château one of the largest homes in America
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part.
OnlyInYourState
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Missouri Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
All-you-can-eat usually conjures images of a buffet brimming with delicious dishes and decadent desserts. We make trip after trip, piling our plates high with our favorite foods until we are absolutely and happily stuffed. Did you know there’s another all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t include a buffet? Yep, order all you want from the menu at this Missouri restaurant, which promises a unique culinary experience.
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Springfield's Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors safe. Ozarks Food Harvest distributing 5,000 garden kits to families facing hunger.
