Have you used this little-known tool in recent versions of Photoshop? Have you even seen it? It makes editing images so much easier. See it in use here. When I look at the developments in post-production software today and the capabilities they possess, I honestly don't know whether to cry into the basket of redundant skills I now own or scream into the heavens because of how easy things are now. To wit, I spent so many hours perfecting my use of the Pen Tool that I used to wear it as a badge of honor. My control of Bezier handles even made it into office small talk. I was that proud of my dexterity. It all seems so pointless now because of the evolution of editing software.

10 HOURS AGO