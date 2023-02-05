ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Bakersfield Californian

Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Stockdale wins Kern County Academic Decathlon

Stockdale High won the 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon, which concluded Saturday at Stockdale. Stockdale received the Claude W. Richardson perpetual trophy as the overall team winner in the event that featured nearly 100 students from 11 high schools.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County

Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Bakersfield, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School - Bakersfield on February 06, 2023, 16:30:00.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local notebook: Countless players and coaches on the move

The beginning of the new year is a season of change in the sports world, and Kern County athletes have taken full advantage. Numerous current and former local players have found new homes across a variety of sports, with many trying to break into the coaching field as well. Seleisa...
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river

On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
WELDON, CA
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute

A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

