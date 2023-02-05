Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change
The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
‘Gotta make those kids pay for what they did:’ Warrant details threatening messages leading to teen’s arrest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen arrested last month on suspicion of posting threats against Actis Junior High School had a message on his Instagram account that said, “Gotta make those kids pay for what they did,” according to a warrant. Another person asked if they should go to school or stay home. “Better to […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
Low cost spay/neuter programs help reduce pet overpopulation in Kern County
February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Kern County has spay and neuter options that will fit into any pet owner's budget.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Tym4Change 661 Meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Living is partnering with Tym4Change to show everyone Bakersfield's hottest new meal: The 661 Meal at Taco Bros/Pasta Bowls. The 661 Meal is a meal that consists of pasta, breadsticks, and a drink. 15% of proceeds from each 661 meal sold will be donated to Tym4Change, a local nonprofit that works with young people in Kern County ages 16 to 24.
Bakersfield NAACP branch hosts annual awards ceremony
Patrick Jackson, the Bakersfield NAACP president, says the awards serve as a way to thank people in the community for the hard work they are doing.
Bakersfield Californian
Stockdale wins Kern County Academic Decathlon
Stockdale High won the 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon, which concluded Saturday at Stockdale. Stockdale received the Claude W. Richardson perpetual trophy as the overall team winner in the event that featured nearly 100 students from 11 high schools.
kernvalleysun.com
Bristol Hospice volunteers needed in Kern County
Would you like to make a difference in someone’s quality of life?. Our Hospice Program is looking for kind-hearted and compassionate volunteers. Volunteers are the heart and soul of Bristol Hospice; for a small amount of time, you can make a BIG difference in someone’s life. Bristol Hospice...
MISSING: William Lee Phillips Sr., 82
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult.
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
Bakersfield, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KGET
Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”
BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
Bakersfield Country Club to host pro-tour golf tournament
The Bakersfield Open brings pro golfers from around the state to compete on the challenging Central Valley terrain.
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Bakersfield Californian
Local notebook: Countless players and coaches on the move
The beginning of the new year is a season of change in the sports world, and Kern County athletes have taken full advantage. Numerous current and former local players have found new homes across a variety of sports, with many trying to break into the coaching field as well. Seleisa...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Closures scheduled for Westside Parkway, Real Road
Nighttime closures have been scheduled for all eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway. The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Tues, Feb 7 until Thurs, Feb 9.
Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
