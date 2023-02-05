Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Bill Bixby: The Tragic Life & Death of the "Favorite Martian," "Eddie's Father," "Magician," and "Incredible Hulk" Star
Bill Bixby, who died in 1993, was and remains one of the most diversely talented and treasured actors in television and film history. Among countless small-screen guest spots and big-screen movie roles, he was best known for a variety of starring roles on TV shows like My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Magician, and The Incredible Hulk. Later in his life, he also carved out a career as a director with gigs on the 1990s sitcom, Blossom starring future Jeopardy host Mayim Bialick.
Non-Colorization ~ reversing the process.
My wife sent me a link to an article about Orotone Photography, so I thought I would try to mimic the Orotone look by changing a Color Photo. The process would try to Reflect the Gold tones rather than the Yellow or Orange tones. Reflect...see what I did there? That's this months Photography Challenge.
How to Increase Photo Studio Profits
Starting a photography studio can be an exciting and fulfilling endeavor, but it can also be challenging to make it profitable. Here are a few tips to help you create a successful and profitable photography studio. Create an Instagrammable Moment. One way to increase your visibility and attract potential clients...
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
A Review of the Impressive and Affordable Viltrox AF 75mm f/1.2 XF Lens
In the past couple of years, Viltrox has established themselves as a manufacturer capable of creating lenses at some of the most competitive prices on the market that often outperform their affordable costs. One of their newest offerings, the AF 75mm f/1.2 XF, offers Fujifilm X series users the enticing combination of an ultra-wide aperture, a portrait focal length, and an affordable price. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
How to Isolate Your Subject With Moody, Dark Tones Using Lightroom
A creative and well-executed edit can take a modest snapshot and turn it into an eye-catching image. Lightroom's new masking features contain some impressively powerful tools that allow you to quickly and accurately select and edit different parts of your image, and this excellent video tutorial will show you how to take advantage of them to create a moody, dark-toned edit that helps your subject pop out from that atmosphere.
How to Use a Fresnel Light for Portrait Photography
Though it fell out of use for a while, the Fresnel lens has regained popularity for portraiture work, where it can provide a sharp and impactful light quality that is still flattering on the subject's facial features. If you have not used a Fresnel before and want to learn how to employ one to create compelling portraits, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
Nikon Launches The Much Anticipated Z 85mm f/1.2 As Well As The Pancake 26mm f/2.8
Professional photographers rejoice. Today, Nikon has finally announced the release of two new lenses, including the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the pint-sized Z 26mm f/2.8. The 85mm f/1.2 S has perhaps not been the best kept secret in the camera industry for those of us paying...
Another Colorization Experiment
The results of previous experiments having been inconsistent, I thought of another way to test Photoshop's Neural Colorization tool. This is a picture of my parents on Christmas, 1970. I shot this on Anscochrome 400 slide film, which was the only high-speed color film at the time. This was the first time I was ever able to shoot available light indoors. It appeared and disappeared from the market very quickly and this was the only roll of this brand I ever shot.
The Difference Between Making and Taking Photos
Though the words only differ by a single letter, the difference between making and taking an image could not be more immense. One is a passive approach meant to capture what occurs in front of the camera should something interesting cross its view, while the other is an active engagement in the creative process that draws on the technique, imagination, and foresight of the photographer. This great video takes you behind the scenes of a stunning wildlife image to show you the difference and why it matters.
Why You Should Consider Buying an Old Film Camera
Film is enjoying a resurgence right now, and yet, in an age of ever-burgeoning megapixel counts and clinically sharp lenses, it can seem a bit strange to some to purchase an old film camera whose technical image quality could not dream of competing with modern equipment. And yet, that is exactly what you should do, as one photographer argues in this interesting video essay.
