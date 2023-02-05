Read full article on original website
WOWK
Who has next for James’ scoring record: Luka? Tatum? Anyone?
James Harden averaged 36 points a few seasons ago. Devin Booker once scored 70 in one game. There are many more players doing much more scoring now than when LeBron James began his NBA career in 2003-04. Tracy McGrady led the league with 28 points per game that season, a mark that nine players would currently be surpassing.
WOWK
Reaction to LeBron becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader
Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. “Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
WOWK
LeBron James Celebrated NBA Scoring Record by Dropping F-Bomb on Live TV
NBA fans loved this from LeBron. LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday as the Lakers star’s jump shot in the final seconds of the third quarter against the Thunder made him the leading scorer in NBA history, breaking a record that was held for nearly 39 years. James needed...
WOWK
WNBA investigating Hamby’s allegations against Aces
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday. It was the first time the league acknowledged it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had...
WOWK
Fox’s Pereira knows pressure Super Bowl officials are facing
Mike Pereira knows the pressure Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew will be under during Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That’s because he either hired or promoted most of them. As the NFL’s vice president of officiating in 2008, Pereira promoted Cheffers from...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
WOWK
Osabuohien impresses with career-high 20 points
It was a big week for former Mountaineers in the pros. On Sunday night, Deuce McBride tied his NBA season-high in a comeback win for the New York Knicks. McBride finished with 14 points, just one shy of his career-high. The following night, McBride’s former WVU teammate Gabe Osabuohien showed...
WOWK
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Nasty Back-And-Forth Over Kyrie Irving
Things got personal on ‘First Take’ between Smith and Williams. 1. In the world of professional wrestling, when someone goes off script and does or says something that wasn’t planned, it’s called a “shoot.”. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams definitely appeared to shoot on...
WOWK
Eagles GM Howie Roseman again shows his resilience
PHOENIX (AP) — The “Howie! Howie! Howie” chants at the team’s send-off party in Philadelphia followed Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to Super Bowl opening night. They were yelling obscenities at Roseman not too long ago. The once-exiled executive who was cast aside for Chip Kelly...
WOWK
Mahomes, Hurts buoy Super Bowl teams amid QB injury spate
It matters that Patrick Mahomes is spectacularly talented, of course. Might matter just as much that he is almost always available for the Kansas City Chiefs. Same goes for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts. Those are big reasons the Chiefs and Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl —...
WOWK
Sean Payton brings old-school style to Denver in his return
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton is bringing an old-school style sown by his mentor Bill Parcells and steeped in discipline and accountability as he takes over as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. One thing that means is that Russell Wilson will no longer have his own...
WOWK
Stars at the Super Bowl: How Gronk and Shaq plan to party
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.
WOWK
Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams
This year’s Super Bowl features a rare matchup of the NFL’s top two teams from the regular season. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were the league’s only 14-game winners, marking just the sixth time since the 1970 merger that the squads with sole possession of the two best records in the regular season met for the championship.
WOWK
Patriots Set to Hire Oregon Assistant Adrian Klemm, per Report
The former offensive lineman was Bill Belichick’s first draft pick in New England. The Patriots are hiring Adrian Klemm away from Oregon as their offensive line coach and run game coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports. Klemm served as Oregon’s offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach in 2022.
