Bernalillo County, NM

KOAT 7

Drag racer hits BCSO deputy and is arrested after fleeing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 18-year-old woman allegedly was drag racing in the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot when she intentionally hit a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday. According to a BCSO news release, Ashley Loya fled the scene and soon after crashed her vehicle in the median of University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man in custody, after fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque

A man is in custody, in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Friday in northeast Albuquerque. According to a spokesman with Albuquerque Police, the incident happened around 9 p.m., near Menaul Blvd. NE and Mesilla St. NE. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Menaul Blvd. went up onto the curb, striking a pedestrian and a light pole, before ending up in a parking near Mesilla St. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque double shooting is now a homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A double shooting on the city's east side has resulted in the death of one of the two victims, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD responded to the shooting at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K service station at the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead inside Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.” Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Three...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

