A man is in custody, in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Friday in northeast Albuquerque. According to a spokesman with Albuquerque Police, the incident happened around 9 p.m., near Menaul Blvd. NE and Mesilla St. NE. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Menaul Blvd. went up onto the curb, striking a pedestrian and a light pole, before ending up in a parking near Mesilla St. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO