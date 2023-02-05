Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Drag racer hits BCSO deputy and is arrested after fleeing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 18-year-old woman allegedly was drag racing in the Isleta Amphitheater parking lot when she intentionally hit a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy Saturday. According to a BCSO news release, Ashley Loya fled the scene and soon after crashed her vehicle in the median of University...
KOAT 7
Man in custody, after fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque
A man is in custody, in connection with a fatal crash that occurred Friday in northeast Albuquerque. According to a spokesman with Albuquerque Police, the incident happened around 9 p.m., near Menaul Blvd. NE and Mesilla St. NE. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Menaul Blvd. went up onto the curb, striking a pedestrian and a light pole, before ending up in a parking near Mesilla St. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albuquerque Police: Suspected drunk driver kills woman on sidewalk
The investigation is ongoing.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque double shooting is now a homicide case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A double shooting on the city's east side has resulted in the death of one of the two victims, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD responded to the shooting at 12:20 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K service station at the...
Man arrested in Santa Fe murder case from November 2022
The suspect was taken to Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and charged with murder alongside other crimes.
KRQE News 13
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
KOAT 7
Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
APD: Person found dead in southeast Albuquerque, homicide detectives called
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday morning. APD says officers were sent to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central Ave. and Louisiana Blvd. after a person was found dead on the property. APD says homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is active and […]
KOAT 7
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.” Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the […]
Albuquerque Police investigate death as homicide
Limited details have been released about the death.
Albuquerque Police arrest suspect accused in road rage pistol-whipping case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old suspect caught on camera in a red “Cookies” sweatsuit is now in custody, accused in a recent road rage case near the UNM campus. Albuquerque Police say Andres Lorenzo Martinez was arrested Tuesday at a home on Gold Street near Central & University. APD says Martinez was taken into custody […]
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
KOAT 7
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
Ripoff in ripped jeans: FBI offers reward in Albuquerque bank robbery case
If you have information on the robbery, contact officials by calling the FBI at 505-889-1300 or ABQ Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
Albuquerque murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, at large
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect a judge let out, has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. This is after the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday Joe Anderson should stay behind bars until trial, overturning a district court judge’s decision. Anderson has an extensive criminal history, including a previous conviction for shooting […]
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge. Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber […]
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
