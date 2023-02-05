Bakersfield man fights for release after 3 guilty verdicts, 2 overturned murder convictions in shooting he says he didn't do

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her
A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her. David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.
Bakersfield Californian
Hearing postponed for man convicted 3 times for murder, with 2 overturned
A Bakersfield man who was convicted three times in a 2002 shooting death and had two of those guilty verdicts overturned appeared in court Tuesday for his attorney to postpone a hearing set to argue for his resentencing. Glen Johnson was convicted in 2003 and then again in 2005 for...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute
A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre
TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
KGET
Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
KGET
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family member: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD. BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD. According […]
Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Terra Bella, deputies say
Investigators say the suspect fired several shots at SWAT members as they tried to take him into custody.
Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
KGET
Man arrested again for hate crime, threatening to kill grocery shoppers: BPD
Update: Bakersfield Police have confirmed this is Aceves’ second time being arrested for a hate crime. In July 2021, Aceves brandished a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One Tulare County massacre suspect appears in court, second recovering after gunfight
One of two men arrested in the gang-related massacre of a Goshen family pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of murder. Noah Beard, 25, through an attorney, also denied the special circumstance of multiple murders, which could result in the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Fellow defendant...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Arrest Made: Terrorist Threats, Possession of Methamphetamine from CORCORAN POLICE DEPARTMENT : Nixle
On January 11, 2023, at 6:57 PM, officers were dispatched to John Maroot Park located at 1000 Van Dorsten Avenue for a disturbance. A 62-year-old male victim told officers he was in an argument with …
DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
Bakersfield Now
Inmate sentenced 25 years to life for killing Kern Valley State Prison cellmate
An inmate who was accused of killing his cellmate in 2015 at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to court records. Jesse Luis Serrano pleaded no contest back on Jan. 6 on the first-degree murder of Gustavo Vital....
thecorcoranjournal.net
Two arrested for attempted murder
Two Corcoran residents were arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting last week. Wednesday, February 1 at 2 a.m., Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Orange and. Dairy Avenues regarding gun shots being heard. Upon arrival, Officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot...
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Bakersfield Californian
After serving 41-year murder sentence, Bakersfield man resentenced, to be released
Doris Shotwell and her family can easily remember the murder sentence handed down by a Kern County Superior Court judge around 41 years ago sending Shotwell’s 18-year-old son, Cedric Struggs, to prison. They recalled those memories when Struggs, now 60, appeared in court Thursday to be resentenced after his...
Families impacted by police violence speak out after 'Killing County' premiere
For many of the protesters, it's not the first time they've asked for accountability from the police, but for some, it's the first time they feel like someone is listening.
DA’s office going for maximum sentence in Goshen deadly shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The two suspects accused of murdering six family members in Goshen are set to be in Tulare County Superior County on Tuesday for their arraignment. The two suspects face multiple charges including those six counts of murder, felons in possession of firearms, and street terrorism, among several others, according to […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found
Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets. Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
