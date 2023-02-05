ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man fights for release after 3 guilty verdicts, 2 overturned murder convictions in shooting he says he didn't do

By ISHANI DESAI idesai@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her

A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her. David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute

A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged gang member pleads not guilty to killing 6 in Central Valley massacre

TULARE COUNTY — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said.The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000 people in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.Noah David Beard, 25, was arraigned Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say he shot Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, in the back of their heads.Beard is scheduled to return to court Feb....
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Man with 8 DUI convictions sentenced in fatal hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon making bail in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, Eric Miles Jr. flouted the terms of his release and got behind the wheel. He picked up a DUI charge, an offense with which he’s very familiar — he has eight prior convictions. On Tuesday, Miles, 32, was sentenced to five […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at family member: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD. BPD officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court, just east of Hughes Lane, according to BPD. According […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 2 years in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, pleaded no contest last month to hit-and-run causing death and reckless driving in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested again for hate crime, threatening to kill grocery shoppers: BPD

Update: Bakersfield Police have confirmed this is Aceves’ second time being arrested for a hate crime. In July 2021, Aceves brandished a knife and called employees “terrorists” at the King’s Drive-In on Niles Street. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
VISALIA, CA
thecorcoranjournal.net

Two arrested for attempted murder

Two Corcoran residents were arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting last week. Wednesday, February 1 at 2 a.m., Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Orange and. Dairy Avenues regarding gun shots being heard. Upon arrival, Officers located a 23-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot...
CORCORAN, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found

Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets. Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy