Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro
Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
yankodesign.com
World’s first USB-C AirPods Pro comes with a sustainable, repairable case. Here’s how to make your own
Ken Pillonel, the engineer and YouTuber behind the world’s first USB-C iPhone and AirPods, just revealed upgrades for the AirPods Pro. His custom build features a new 3D printed case that can be opened and repaired (thanks to screws on the back), along with a USB-C connector on the base instead of the conventional Lightning port. Pillonel’s build isn’t just a one-off custom project, though. He’s made his project open-source and available to the public, allowing pretty much anyone to upgrade their own AirPods Pro.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV battery has 50% more energy density than traditional lithium-ion, 10-minute charge
Ionblox announced it has received $32 million in funds following a second close of series B funding. The funds, provided by Lilium, Applied Ventures, Temasek, and Catalus Capital, are expected to help the startup scale its high-power cells for electric aviation and prototype its fast-charge electric vehicle (EV) cells. The...
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
torquenews.com
Used Tesla Vehicles Are Coming Down In Price - Why This is Good For Tesla
We see the price of a used 2018 Model 3 long range WITH FSD at just over $35,000 - This is good for Tesla. The price of a used Tesla Model 3 long range from 2018 WITH FSD is $36,400. This is a good thing for Tesla and there is an IRA tax credit for used EVs, an amount up to $4,000. That means you could buy a used Tesla Model 3 long range from 2018 with FSD for just $32,400.
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
New AI-powered Google Maps will help electric-car owners find a charging station to power up and get back on the road within 40 minutes
The new tool marks another development in the battle between tech giants to leverage artificial intelligence,
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
electrek.co
Hertz took delivery of half its massive Tesla order of 100,000 electric cars
Hertz disclosed that it took delivery of only half its massive Tesla order of 100,000 electric cars. However, the numbers don’t add up. In 2021, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles. More recently, the company added Model Y vehicles to the order.
Tesla Cybertruck release date: Production to start surprisingly soon
One of the highly anticipated vehicles in the EV space, the Tesla Cybertruck, will not be going in for full-volume production till 2024. The news was confirmed by its CEO, Elon Musk, at Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings calls on Wednesday. According to reports from InsideEVs, Musk, while replying to questions regarding...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why You Should Vacuum with a Paper Towel Tube
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my vacuums. Yes, we have two: A Dyson small ball (the big ones are way too heavy for me to vacuum with comfortably, and was definitely too heavy for me to carry up and down the stairs when we lived in a two-story house) and a cordless that was a (requested) Mother’s Day present that has for real changed my everyday life.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work
A new video of the Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive 4-wheel steering at work has leaked -giving us the best look at the feature yet. Rear-wheel steering is quickly becoming a must-have feature for electric pickup trucks coming to market. Rear-wheel steering, or four-wheel steering, is the ability to steer the...
Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries
None of the batteries used have been modified before repurposing.
electrek.co
CATL dominates global EV battery market for sixth straight year
The 2022 report from South Korean firm SNE Research shows that EV battery manufacturer CATL once again holds its title as the largest in the world by installed battery capacity. That’s now six years in a row that CATL leads the global EV battery market and based on 2022’s numbers, is showing no signs of slowing down.
Carscoops
Teslas Have A Hidden Safety Trick To Shut Down The High-Voltage System
Electric cars may have plenty of advantages compared to combustion-engined vehicles but they also bring new challenges in terms of how the technology must be treated in the case of an accident. Extrication specialists undertake special training for EVs, uncovering the areas they should pay attention to. One of them is the location of the special cables that need to be cut in order to shut down the high-voltage system.
Comments / 0