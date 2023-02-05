Effective: 2023-02-09 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 315 PM CST. Target Area: Smith; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect a couple of flooded barns. Also expect water to overflow the bridge approaches to Farm to Market Highway 1804 between Hoard and Lindale. Expect several hundred acres of flooded pasture lands next to the river both upstream and downstream. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.4 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 11/20/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO