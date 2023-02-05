ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Ordered to Pay Planned Parenthood Almost $1M Over Protest

 3 days ago
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

An anti-abortion church group that was barred from holding noisy protests outside Planned Parenthood in Spokane, Washington, now must pay the women’s health provider $110,000 in civil damages and another $850,000 in attorney’s fees. A judge found the organization interfered with patient exams and treatment by causing a ruckus that could be heard inside the building. “This is a critical victory for Planned Parenthood at a time of historical attacks on abortion access,” Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for the local Planned Parenthood chapter, told The Spokesman-Review .

Jennifer Luoma
3d ago

A great day for those who support liberty and freedom for all. a woman's body autonomy is never negotiable. prochoice is FREEDOM!

jermum
3d ago

thank you, ken peters and your flock of sheep for the VERY generous donation! we hope to see you out blocking the public use sidewalks with your unmasked followers and loudspeakers again, real soon!!

jason weinstock
3d ago

so,this church at planned Parenthood has to pay out almost a million dollars in legal fees and costs..is that money they have? if not,then I'm probably sure that they will try and find a way to get out of paying!?

