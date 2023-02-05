Church Ordered to Pay Planned Parenthood Almost $1M Over Protest

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

An anti-abortion church group that was barred from holding noisy protests outside Planned Parenthood in Spokane, Washington, now must pay the women’s health provider $110,000 in civil damages and another $850,000 in attorney’s fees. A judge found the organization interfered with patient exams and treatment by causing a ruckus that could be heard inside the building. “This is a critical victory for Planned Parenthood at a time of historical attacks on abortion access,” Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for the local Planned Parenthood chapter, told The Spokesman-Review .

Read it at The Spokesman-Review