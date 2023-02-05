ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump 2016 Campaign to Void NDAs as Part of $450K Settlement

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign will void hundreds of non-disclosure agreements as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought by a former campaign aide. As part of the settlement, the campaign will cough up $450,000, with $25,000 going directly to Jessica Denson, who alleged the campaign tried to shut her up when she went public with allegations of abusive treatment by another campaign member. The agreement will also see hundreds of other former campaign workers and volunteers freed from the NDAs they signed at the time, potentially paving the way for them to speak out about events surrounding the 2016 election. “The Trump NDA is invalid and unenforceable, and the campaign workers should never have had to live under its shadow,” David K. Bowles, a lawyer for Denson, said in a statement.

