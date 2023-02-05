UFC on ESPN+ 76 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

A heavyweight main event headlines UFC action in Las Vegas.

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 76: Lewis vs. Spivac, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC kicks off a busy stretch, with the first of four events taking place in February, with a heavyweight main event and the final fights of the Road To UFC series on a fight card with a late start.

Former title challenger Derrick Lewis gets back to action, looking to end a two-fight losing skid, when he takes on Serghei Spivac, winner of two straight, in the five-round headline bout. These two were scheduled to fight in November, but their fight was cancelled on the day of the show after Lewis fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital. Both are looking to get into the title picture with a win here.

The rest of the card features a lot of Asian talent, as this card was originally slated to take place in Seoul, South Korea, until an injury to Chan Sung Jung, who was slated to headline, caused a shift in locations. Also on the main card is a light heavyweight bout pitting Da Un Jung against Devin Clark, a heavyweight bout between Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov, and a featherweight bout featuring Doo Ho Choi, in his first fight in over three years, taking on Kyle Nelson. The prelims will feature the four finals of the Road To UFC series, which started in June in Singapore and continued in Abu Dhabi in October.

Follow along with our live coverage of the event beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern time with preliminary action all the way through the main card.

*A women's flyweight fight between Ji Yeon Kim and Mandy Bohm has been scratched from the card after Bohm was forced out due to illness.

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

> Flyweights- Tatsuro Taira (12-0, 2-0 UFC) vs. Jesus Aguilar (8-1, 0-0 UFC)

Aguilar lands and Taira falls down. Taira grabs Aguilar and gets a takedown but Aguilar has the neck and an arm-in guillotine choke locked in. Both being patient but Aguilar might be burning his arms out. Taira is trying to escape and Aguilar lets go. Taira now traps an arm of Aguilar from the top and lands a couple of right hands. Taira gets to the mount and is looking to set up a submission. Taira now looking for a triangle choke. He gets an armbar locked in and Aguilar taps! Great finish from Taira.

Official Result- Tatsuro Taira def. Jesus Aguilar by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:20 of Round 1

> Middleweights- Jun Yong Park (15-5, 5-2 UFC) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-6, 1-1 UFC)

Park with a leg kick as Tiuliulin lands a body jab. Park back with some leg kicks. Tiuliulin with a couple more body shots. They trade punches. Park grabs the body against the fence and is trying to get it down. Park gets it to the mat and right into full mount. Park has neck control. Park moving the fight around on the mat while in the mount. Park lands an elbow from the top. Tiuliulin is cut open around his ear. Park with some big ground-and-pound. Park gets the back and locks in the rear-naked choke and puts Tiuliulin to sleep. Big finish from Park.

Official Result- Jun Yong Park def. Denis Tiuliulin by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:05 of Round 1

> Road to UFC Flyweight Finals- Seung Guk Choi (6-1, 0-0 UFC) vs. Hyun Sung Park (7-0, 0-0 UFC)

Both missing kicks early. There is not much landing here in the first 90 seconds. They finally trade leg kicks and Choi lands on Park with a right hand. Park went to the mat as he wants Choi down there. Choi landing kicks to a downed Park as Park was throwing upkicks. Park is stood up by Marc Goddard. Park lands some leg kicks. They're trading punches in the center. Park with a leg kick as Choi lands a right hand. 10-9 Choi.

Choi with a leg kick. Park lands a leg kick. Park lands a solid left hook. Park with a leg kick. Park slips to the mat and Choi gets on top and is working in the guard. Park lands an elbow from the bottom as Choi is working to improve position. They get to their feet. Park with a leg kick and follows it with a combo. They clinch against the fence and Park lands some solid shots as they break. Park lands a couple of jabs. Close round. 10-9 Park, 19-19.

Park lands the jab and a leg kick afterwards. Choi looks for the single leg but Park defends as they clinch against the fence. They quickly break. Choi with a combo. Choi still trying for a takedown but Park is defending. They remain clinched against the fence. Park with a knee to the body as he has back control. Park is able to get a rear-naked choke locked in and is able to get Choi to tap! Great showing from Park to get the submission.

Official Result- Hyun Sung Park def. Seung Guk Choi by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of Round 3

> Road to UFC Bantamweight Finals- Toshiomi Kazama (10-2, 0-0 UFC) vs. Rinya Nakamura (6-0, 0-0 UFC)

Nakamura lands a few left hands to start then some high kicks. He then knocks Kazama down with a right hand. Kazama gets up and Nakamura is still swinging. He then knocks Kazama out cold with a big left hand. What a crazy minute of fighting and a great knockout from Nakamura.

Official Result- Rinya Nakamura def. Toshiomi Kazama by knockout (punch) at :33 of Round 1

> Road to UFC Featherweight Finals- Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1, 0-0 UFC) vs. Yi Zha (21-3, 0-0 UFC)

Lee lands a right hand as Zha is trying to get a takedown against the fence. Zha working hard for the takedown as he has the back, but Lee has an arm for a kimura trap. Zha gets it to the ground. Not much is happening on the mat and they get to their feet. Zha still has back control. Zha has the single leg but Lee defends as they clinch against the fence. Zha drops down for the takedown. Lee lands an uppercut. Zha lands an elbow and then drops back down for the takedown attempt. Lee defends and they break to range. Zha lands a left hand. 10-9 Zha.

Zha looking for the takedown early in the second as he pushes Lee against the fence. Zha gets it down and takes the back. Lee stands as Zha is on his back but Zha abandons the back take and is on his feet. Lee lands a big elbow and they break. Zha lands a big right hand. They tie up against the fence. Zha lands a couple of elbows against the fence. Lee lands a knee as they break. Zha with a body kick. Lee lands a left uppercut. Zha tries a takedown but Lee sprawls with the front headlock, but they escape to the feet. Zha gets the takedown and is working in the guard as he lands a big elbow. We have a timeout as Lee lands an illegal strike on the ground. They get back to work and trade for the rest of the round. Close round. 10-9 Zha, 20-18 Zha.

Lee lands an uppercut followed by a left hand to start the third. Lee lands a right hand. Zha with a body kick. Zha lands a right hand. Zha shoots for the takedown. Lee defends and they break. They clinch against the fence with Zha having better position. They break. Lee lands a solid right hand and then wobbles Zha for a second. Zha grabs the leg and then gets the back and puts it on the mat. Lee is able to scramble and has the back and looks for an armbar. Zha is able to escape and gets back on top. Lee now has the back and lands some knees to the body as they stand. Zha gets it back down. They get to their feet and separate. Lee lands and Zha gets a takedown. Lee with some short left hands but he is exhausted. They stand. 10-9 Lee, 29-28 Zha.

Official Result- Jeong Yeong Lee def. Yi Zha by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

> Road to UFC Lightweight Finals- Jeka Saragih (13-2, 0-0 UFC) vs. Anshul Jubli (6-0, 0-0 UFC)

Saragih landing some leg kicks early on. Jubli lands a nice right hand. Jubli ties up against the fence as he tries for a takedown. Jubli gets the takedown but Saragih has the neck. Saragih with some elbows from the bottom. Jubli lands some punches from the top. Jubli with some short elbows. Jubli postures up and lands a right hand as he goes back into the guard of Saragih. Jubli is able to get to the mount and locks in an arm-triangle choke. Saragih is able to escape out and they get to their feet. Saragih with some heavy leg kicks. Saragih lands a big right hand. 10-9 Jubli.

Saragih lands a big head kick as he was coming forward. Jubli is able to get a takedown. Jubli gets the back. Jubli with some right hands from the back. They get to the ground and Jubli has the mount and is landing lots of big punches. Jubli with more right hands as he gets the back. Saragih spins and Jubli has the mount once again. Jubli gets the back again as he continues to land right hands. Jubli with some elbows. It is stopped as Jubli lands more shots. Dominant showing from Jubli.

Official Result- Anshul Jubli def. Jeka Saragih by TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 1 AM ET/10 PM PT

> Welterweights- Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1, 0-0 UFC) vs. Adam Fugitt (8-3, 0-1 UFC)

They trade kicks. Kinoshita lands a right hook and they tie up for a moment. Kinoshita lands a left hand. They trade inside close range. Kinoshita lands a big head kick. Fugitt gets a takedown and has the back. They get to their feet and Fugitt still has the back. He drops down looking for the takedown but Kinoshita is defending. Fugitt lands a big knee from the back. He lands another. They go to the mat but get right back up. They break. Fugitt throwing front kicks to keep Kinoshita at a distance. Fugitt then lands some punches that hurt Kinoshita and also a big knee. Fugitt gets it down and has the back. He lands left hands from the top. They scramble and Fugitt remains on top and has the back. Fugitt with big elbows from the top and it is stopped. Great showing from Fugitt to get the finish.

Official Result- Adam Fugitt def. Yusaku Kinoshita by TKO (elbows) at 4:36 of Round 1

> Featherweights- Doo Ho Choi (14-4, 3-3 UFC) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-5, 1-4 UFC)

Choi with a heavy leg kick. He lands another. Nelson with a leg kick. Choi with another big calf kick. He slips on a kick and Nelson grabs Choi and slams him to the mat. Nelson gets on top and works to the back and looks for a choke but Choi escapes and is on top and has the crucifix position. Nelson gets his left arm free but Choi still in side control. Nelson doing good on the bottom as he retains the half-guard. Choi suffocating from the top. Choi with some shots at the end of the first. 10-9 Choi.

Choi with a body kick. Nelson lands a nice leg kick. Choi lands a couple of jabs and Nelson lands a right hand. Nelson lands a big punch and then a flying knee. Choi with a leg kick. Choi with the jab then a leg kick. Nelson with a heavy leg kick. Nelson lands a right hand but he fails on a takedown attempt. They get to their feet and tie up against the fence. They break. Choi with a leg kick. Nelson with a body kick. Choi with a heavy leg kick. Choi lands a right hand. Choi with a body shot and Nelson lands a left hook. Nelson with a body kick. Choi lands a big right hand. They trade leg kicks. Choi with another leg kick. 10-9 Choi, 20-18 Choi.

They scramble to the ground as Nelson looks to get the takedown. They get to their feet and Nelson has the body lock. Nelson with some short knees. They go to the mat and Choi is in the guard of Nelson. We have a timeout for a headbutt and they are stood up. Choi is getting a point taken away for the headbutt. Choi with a leg kick. Nelson looking for the takedown against the fence and Choi is landing right hands. Choi with some elbows to the body. Choi with big right hands to the body of Nelson. Choi with big elbows to the body at the end. 9-9 round with the point deduction, 29-27 Choi.

Official Result- Doo Ho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

> Heavyweights- #10 Marcin Tybura (23-7, 10-6 UFC) vs. #15 Blagoy Ivanov (19-4 1 NC, 3-3 UFC)

Not a whole lot happening in the first minute except for Tybura feinting a lot. Tybura lands a body kick. Tybura lands a right hand. He lands another then a leg kick. Ivanov with a combo. Tybura with a body kick. Ivanov with a combo as Tybura was throwing a body kick. Ivanov with a combo. Tybura lands a right hand. Ivanov with a left hand. Tybura with a high kick. Ivanov with a combo. Ivanov with a combo but Tybura lands a right hand. Tybura with a body kick. 10-9 Tybura.

Ivanov lands a nice combo to start the second. Tybura lands the jab. Tybura landing the jab after Ivanov lands a left hand. Ivanov with a right hand. Tybura lands a body kick. Both land right hands. Tybura with a body kick. We have a timeout for a groin strike. They get back to action and Ivanov lands some solid left hands. Tybura lands a body kick but eats a combo from Ivanov. Tybura lands some shots but then loses his balance. Ivanov with a combo. Ivanov with a left hook to the body. He lands another. 10-9 Ivanov, 19-19.

Tybura looking for the takedown and gets it as he has the back. Tybura keeping control on the mat as he has the back and lands some left hands. Ivanov lands a back elbow but isn't trying to get up. They scramble but Tybura keeps back control on the ground. Tybura has full back control and lands a couple of left hands. Tybura keeps back control and lands some knees as the fight ends. 10-9 Tybura, 29-28 Tybura.

Official Result- Marcin Tybura def. Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

> Light Heavyweights- Da Un Jung (15-3-1, 4-1-1 UFC) vs. Devin Clark (13-7, 7-7 UFC)

Clark rushes forward and closes the distance against the fence looking for the takedown. Clark is trying some shoulder strikes. Jung lands an elbow. Jung almost gets the takedown but has the back standing against the fence. Jung keeping back control but Clark is able to spin. Jung with a big elbow and lands an uppercut. Jung lands as they break and Clark lands a body kick. Clark with a leg kick. Clark gets a takedown but they get right back up. They break. Jung lands a right hand. Clark with a left hand. Clark gets a takedown and lands some right hands from the top. Clark with several right hands from the top near the end. 10-9 Clark.

Clark gets a big takedown to start the second. They get to their feet and Jung has back control. Clark gets out and lands a combo and has Jung pushed against the fence. They break. Clark lands a heavy leg kick. Clark just misses a head kick but lands a solid leg kick. Clark with a combo. They tie back up and Jung lands a few knees then an elbow. Clark with a right hand. They trade knees. 10-9 Clark, 20-18 Clark.

They clinch against the fence for a moment but separate. Clark lands a right hand after trying a takedown. Jung with a high kick. Jung gets a takedown. Jung with some shoulder pressure from the top and is trying to set up a choke. Clark scrambles and gets to his feet and grabs the back of Jung after landing. They clinch and Jung pushes it against the fence. Jung with a knee and Clark lands an elbow. Jung with a big knee that breaks the clinch. Jung with a right hand. They exchange elbows. They both throw wild shots late and Clark gets a big slam at the end. 10-9 Jung, 29-28 Clark.

Official Result- Devin Clark def. Da Un Jung by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

> Heavyweights- #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10 1 NC, 17-8 UFC) vs. #12 Serghei Spivac (15-3, 6-3 UFC)

Lewis rushes in and they tie up. Spivac gets a big takedown and is in side control. He's in the scarf hold position but lets go back to side control. Spivac gets the back of Lewis and is landing punches. He gets the mount and lands some hammerfists. He takes the back again. Spivac in side mount and lands some big punches. They get to their feet but Spivac gets Lewis right back down. They stand and Spivac has the back and gets it down again. They stand. Spivac gets it back down but right back up then right back down. They get up again and back down. Spivac gets the arm-triangle choke locked in and Lewis taps. Just a thrashing by Spivac.

Official Result- Serghei Spivac def. Derrick Lewis by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 3:05 of Round 1