ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Dabba-Kato returns at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, turns on Apollo Crews

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUFen_0kcth7I500

Dabba-Kato was previously alligned with Apollo Crews on the main roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppe4S_0kcth7I500

Dabba-Kato made his return to NXT at Vengeance Day, turning on his former friend Apollo Crews.

Kato returned towards the end of the Crews/Carmelo Hayes 2 out of 3 falls match that took place Saturday. Trick Williams was on the apron about to use a chair when Kato grabbed the chair from Williams. Crews acknowledged Kato but the distraction proved to be a costly one, as Hayes regained control and pinned Crews with a top rope legdrop, winning two straight falls.

After the match, Kato helped Crews up to his feet and the two hugged. However, it was a swerve, as Kato laid out Crews with a chokeslam on the steel chair.

Kato and Crews were a unit on the main roster back when Crews was Intercontinental Champion, with Kato using the name Commander Azeez. However, he was sent back to NXT last summer, working a handful of house shows since then. He had previously used the Dabba-Kato name prior to being called up.

Comments / 0

Related
F4WOnline

Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show: NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The Bryan & Vinny & Craig Show is back with tons to talk in our full review of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day! All the matches and angles and build for the future. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save As
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy