Dabba-Kato returns at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, turns on Apollo Crews

Dabba-Kato was previously alligned with Apollo Crews on the main roster.

Dabba-Kato made his return to NXT at Vengeance Day, turning on his former friend Apollo Crews.

Kato returned towards the end of the Crews/Carmelo Hayes 2 out of 3 falls match that took place Saturday. Trick Williams was on the apron about to use a chair when Kato grabbed the chair from Williams. Crews acknowledged Kato but the distraction proved to be a costly one, as Hayes regained control and pinned Crews with a top rope legdrop, winning two straight falls.

After the match, Kato helped Crews up to his feet and the two hugged. However, it was a swerve, as Kato laid out Crews with a chokeslam on the steel chair.

Kato and Crews were a unit on the main roster back when Crews was Intercontinental Champion, with Kato using the name Commander Azeez. However, he was sent back to NXT last summer, working a handful of house shows since then. He had previously used the Dabba-Kato name prior to being called up.