Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about forged check attempt at Salina bank

On Jan. 19, Salina police officers took a report of a subject attempting to pass a forged check at Bennington State Bank, 2130 S. Ohio Street. On Jan. 17, a male suspect entered the bank and attempted to pass a check. The teller believed the check was suspicious and after researching the account, it was learned the check was fraudulent. It was later determined the ID the suspect provided to pass the check was also fraudulent.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County releases results of jail reuse survey

Reusing the current jail as a law enforcement center and concern about letting the building deteriorate were among the more prominent responses to Saline County's recent jail reuse survey. This fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move its jail operating to the new facility currently being built...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Guns, ammo, cash stolen from central Salina residence

A local man is out three guns, ammunition, and cash after someone broke into his central Salina home Thursday. A 50-year-old Salina man told police that he left for work at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 900 block of Merrill Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, he found his kitchen window broken and the firearms and ammunition missing, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70

RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted robbery suspect

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating 54-year-old Patrick Paul Woodcox. He is wanted for a Saline County District Court felony arrest warrant on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. He had a previous conviction for aggravated robbery in Lyon County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents

LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Feb. 4-10

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BIVENS, WILLIAM FRANKLIN; 18; Junction City. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Windows damaged at six downtown Salina businesses

Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Senator Jerry Moran remembers Salina native Jack Vanier

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved in...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SculptureTour Salina to announce People's Choice Award winner

Get yourself downtown Friday morning for the announcement of SculptureTour Salina's 2022 People's Choice Award winner. And if you can't make it downtown, you can watch the announcement via Facebook Live on the Salina Downtown, Inc. Facebook page. The announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday on the northeast corner...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Community Garden plots now available for 2023 season

Growing a vegetable garden on one of the Salina Community Garden plots definitely has many benefits. For many people one of the biggest benefits is simply more space. Many city backyards may have shade trees or other obstacles that make growing a nice garden difficult. In these situations, a community garden plot may offer the perfect solution.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Legendary K-Stater, Salina native Jack Vanier dies

MANHATTAN — John K. "Jack" Vanier, 94, passed away Friday. Following is an obituary from his family and statements from Kansas State University leadership. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m.: Grow Ellsworth County, Stacie Schmidt, director, and Thaddeus Donley, a student competing in the youth entrepreneurship contest. 9:30 a.m.: Brian Underwood, supervisor of Lakewood Discovery Center, is scheduled to speak about spring programs and what Parks and Recreation has...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

No. 19 Butler CC outscores T-Bird women

EL DORADO - After pulling within two at 42-40 with six minutes left in the third quarter, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would be outscored 33-16 over the final 16 minutes of action against 19th-ranked Butler Community College to fall by a score of 75-56 inside the Power Plant in El Dorado on Saturday.
EL DORADO, KS
Salina Post

Cowboys travel to Wamego looking to split season series

With the sun starting to set on the 2022-23 season, the Abilene and Wamego boys’ basketball teams will meet on Friday night for a rematch of a good game from early January. The Red Raiders come into this contest at 10-6 while the Cowboys enter at 8-8, trying to avoid falling below .500 for the first time all season after losing four of their last five.
WAMEGO, KS
Salina Post

