Police are investigating an incident in which windows at six adjoining businesses were damaged in downtown Salina. The six businesses are in a building in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street that is owned by Neustrom and Associates. The windows were believed to be damaged midday on Jan. 23, but the incident was just recently reported, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO