East Brookfield, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations

A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department. The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42...
REVERE, MA
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
NECN

No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick

No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
NATICK, MA
NECN

18-Year-Old Flown to Hospital After Serious Car Crash in Holland

​An 18-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital on Sunday after he was thrown from his car during a crash in Holland, Massachusetts, that closed the roadway for almost five hours. The Holland Police Department says it responded to the single car crash on Sturbridge Road just...
HOLLAND, MA
NECN

Man Found Dead in a Stream Days After Fleeing From Traffic Stop

A Massachusetts man who fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop over the weekend was found dead in a nearby stream on Tuesday morning. A state police K9 team accompanied by a state police detective located a body matching the description of Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado, 24, of Westfield, in a stream in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street in Westfield around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
WESTFIELD, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
NECN

Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say

A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
BOSTON, MA

