Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
NECN
Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell, Conn.
A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash in the area. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
Driver in critical condition after rollover crash on Southbridge Street in Worcester
A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after the car he was driving rolled over in Worcester Tuesday morning, according to Worcester Police Department. At approximately 4:10 a.m., police responded to 595 Southbridge St. after receiving a report of a vehicle that flipped in a crash. The driver was trapped...
NECN
Car Slams Into Revere Building, Prompting Tenant Evacuations
A car crashed into a building early Wednesday morning in Revere, Massachusetts, prompting officials to shut down the building's gas line and evacuate multiple tenants, according to the city's fire department. The crash happened when a vehicle went through the intersection of Revere Street and Route 1A at around 12:42...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
18-Year-Old Expected To Survive After Totaling Car In Holland Crash: Police
An 18-year-old is expected to survive after destroying their car in a crash this weekend in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. The driver was thrown from the vehicle after crashing near 90 Sturbridge Road in Holland around 11:17 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Holland Police said on Facebook. The 18-year-old was...
NECN
No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick
No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
Massachusetts man charged in 2018 home invasion in Thompson
The suspect in a September 2018 home invasion in Thompson faces multiple charges after being extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut.
One man killed after multi-car crash in Springfield
One man has died as a result of a multi-car crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.
NECN
18-Year-Old Flown to Hospital After Serious Car Crash in Holland
An 18-year-old was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital on Sunday after he was thrown from his car during a crash in Holland, Massachusetts, that closed the roadway for almost five hours. The Holland Police Department says it responded to the single car crash on Sturbridge Road just...
Worcester driver in critical condition after hitting parked car
WORCESTER - An early morning car crash has left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police responded to 595 Southbridge St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an overturned vehicle. Firefighters were able to free the trapped driver, according to police. It appears the driver struck an...
NECN
Man Found Dead in a Stream Days After Fleeing From Traffic Stop
A Massachusetts man who fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop over the weekend was found dead in a nearby stream on Tuesday morning. A state police K9 team accompanied by a state police detective located a body matching the description of Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado, 24, of Westfield, in a stream in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street in Westfield around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River
The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.
NECN
New Details in Easton Standoff: Woman Killed by Police ID'd, More on Her Weapon
A 56-year-old woman died after being shot by police at an Easton, Massachusetts, home on Sunday in an ordeal that began as a well-being check, Bristol County prosecutors said as they released new details in a preliminary update to their ongoing investigation. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office also announced...
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
NECN
Driver Cuts McDonald's Employee in Attempted Drive-Thru Robbery, Boston Police Say
A driver cut a McDonald's employee while trying to rob a drive-thru at a Boston location of the fast food enterprise on Tuesday night, police said. At about 8:47 p.m., the person pulled up with a knife and tried to grab money from two employees working at the McDonald's at 718 American Legion Highway in Roslindale, Boston police said.
Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities
One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said. The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.
Comments / 1