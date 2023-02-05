Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
"Pro-life Spider-Man" arrested after climbing the 483-foot Chase Tower without a harness for a Super Bowl stuntJalyn SmootPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
Arizona Has Reopened the Watson Road On and Off Ramps from the I-10 Highway in time for the Super Bowl WeekendMark HakeBuckeye, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - One man has died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell overnight, Phoenix police said. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, and police say no suspects have been arrested. A number of road closures are in effect while the investigation continues.
KTAR.com
15-year-old boy dies after in drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenager who was wounded in a drive-by shooting in midtown Phoenix last week has died, authorities said. A girl who was a bystander was injured during the Friday afternoon incident near First Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Isaac Perez Grado, 15, was...
KTAR.com
Motorcyclist killed in late-night collision with SUV in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Phoenix late Tuesday, authorities said. A call about a wreck near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road came in around 11:55 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday. Officers responded and found 35-year-old Harry Snyder on...
KTAR.com
Avondale man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
PHOENIX — A 26-year-old man was taken into police custody on Monday after he was suspected of fatally stabbing his roommate in Avondale, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning to reports of a stabbing, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Teen dead after shooting Monday near 35th Ave and Camelback
A teenager is dead after a shooting Monday at a gas station near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced...
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
12news.com
Man arrested for intentionally running over two people, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in the northwest Valley after what Phoenix police say is an intentional assault with a truck, running over two people before fleeing the scene. The assault happened early Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. according to reports. Police were called to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road and found a man and a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Man accused of intentionally driving into 2 people in northwest Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly hitting two people with his truck on purpose in northwest Phoenix on Monday, authorities said. Officers responded to a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman with injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.
ABC 15 News
Police: Man intentionally hit two people with truck near 47th Avenue and Bell Road
PHOENIX — Police say a man was arrested after intentionally hitting a man and woman with his truck Monday morning. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Officials were called to the area for a crash involving a truck and multiple pedestrians. When emergency...
ABC 15 News
Child dead after being hit by truck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Tuesday morning. Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving a child pedestrian. The boy, identified by police as Jayveon Grant, was taken to a hospital where he died.
fox10phoenix.com
Search underway for 4 children allegedly taken by noncustodial father, Mesa Police say
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police Department officials say a search is underway for four children who were allegedly taken by their father who does not have custody. In a statement, Mesa Police identified the missing children as:. 14-year-old Devon Washington, Black male. 13-year-old Lashaun Washington, Black female. 10-year-old Tatiana Washington,...
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
MESA, Ariz. - Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
One dead, one hurt in hit-and-run crash near 7th Street and McDowell Road
Phoenix Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.
AZFamily
2nd crash with suspected smugglers in 24 hours; 3 dead in rollover crash on I-10 near Wilcox
WILCOX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating two separate crashes involving suspected human smugglers that happened within a day of each other. The first crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning when first responders were called to the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 357 in Wilcox. According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were trying to stop a vehicle driving with a stolen license plate. Police say the driver refused to stop. Troopers deployed spike strips and that’s when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Troopers say that 10 passengers, all suspected undocumented migrants, were inside the vehicle. Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Five passengers, plus the driver inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries. An investigation is still underway.
Have you seen her? Tempe 14-year-old missing since start of February, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a missing girl from the East Valley. On Feb. 1, 14-year-old Amyiah Rodriguez left McClintock High School in Tempe just before noon. Family and friends haven't heard from her since, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.
10-year-old boy dies after getting hit by vehicle Tuesday morning in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Jayveon Grant was struck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 8 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. He died after he was taken to a hospital, police said. The...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after triple car crash in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a triple car crash in downtown Phoenix late Saturday night. Phoenix police say they got reports about a crash near 10th Street and McDowell Road around 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three cars involved. A man and a woman were found injured in a gold colored vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman later died. The man is still in the hospital but is in stable condition, officials say.
AZFamily
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
Body found floating in water at Mesa golf course, police say
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa officials retrieved a woman's body found floating in water early Tuesday morning at Dobson Ranch Golf Course, the city's police department said. Tuesday afternoon police identified the body as 71-year-old Palma Whatcott. According to police, Whatcott suffered from dementia and had recently moved to her...
Comments / 1