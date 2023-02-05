Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading caps off an unbeaten league season, Brandywine Heights claims 2nd in Berks IV
READING, Pa. - Berks County basketball regular season coming to a close on Tuesday night. Reading and Brandywine Heights heading into the postseason with big wins. On the road at Muhlenberg, the Red Knights pulled away in the second half to knock off their rivals, 66-47. Aris Rodriguez would lead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson/NDGP boys and Bangor/Pen Argyl girls basketball, 02.07.23
Notre Dame hangs on, Pen Argyl cruises to regular season ending wins. The Colonial League regular season wrapped up on Tuesday night. The Notre Dame boys and Pen Argyl girls ending their regular seasons with rivalry wins before heading into the playoffs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Youth center in Phillipsburg expands
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location
A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
WFMZ-TV Online
District officials in Lehigh Valley speak out after Pa. school funding ruling
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What to do about school funding in Pennsylvania?. A judge says the current formula is unconstitutional and must change. After a year-and-a-half long trial and a 9-year-long lawsuit, the landmark decision came down on Tuesday. School districts are certainly looking at this wondering how they will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle fire in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Body found in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after her body was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South streets just before 3 p.m. “It is being investigated as a suspicious...
WFMZ-TV Online
Injuries reported after dump truck, car crash in Lower Mount Bethel
L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt in a serious crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County on Wednesday. A dump truck and a car crashed around 8:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Front Street, near the Martins Creek area, according to county dispatchers. The...
WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Police: Missing 9-year-old boy with autism found
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department says a missing 9-year-old boy with autism has been found. Antonio Kaylen Williams was found Tuesday night, city police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
Comments / 0