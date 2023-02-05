ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Youth center in Phillipsburg expands

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus bookstore opening second Lehigh County location

A popular Emmaus bookstore is starting another chapter with a second location in Lehigh County. Let's Play Books, established in 2013, is planning to open a second outpost this spring in Allentown's West End. Owner Kirsten Hess is keeping the new location's exact address under wraps for the time being,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle fire in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
EASTON, PA
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

