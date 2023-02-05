ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Philly

Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII watch parties, events in Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Some Eagles will make the trip west for the big game, but the majority will be taking in the action in the Delaware Valley. Here's a list of watch parties, sports bars and other events to watch the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs this weekend in the Philadelphia area. Wissahickon Super Bowl Watch PartyWissahickon Brewing Company is hosting a watch party where you can purchase tickets to tables in their brewhouse, but the tasting room and beer garden...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quartz

Super Bowl LVII ad watch: less crypto, more beer

One thing viewers can expect from Super Bowl LVII: more beer commercials. Considered by some to be the quintessential Super Bowl product, Budweiser has spent more than half a billion dollars on its beer commercials over the past few decades, with campaigns ranging from the nostalgic (the Budweiser Clydesdales) to the cool casualness of the Wassup guys.
FOX40

Where to watch the Super Bowl in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to add to their trophy case when they meet in Super Bowl LVII, which will be televised on FOX40 in the Sacramento area. The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl title while the Chiefs are seeking their second championship in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Commercial News

For many Americans, the highlight of the Super Bowl is the commercials. But after a year of controversy, one form of Super Bowl advertisement won't be returning. According to Front Office Sports, there will be no cryptocurrency commercials in the Super Bowl broadcast this year. Last year four major ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NOLA.com

WATCH: Dissecting Super Bowl player props and parlays on 'Fantasy Roundup'

Bet.NOLA.com fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart was back with host Zach Ewing for the last edition of the "Fantasy Roundup" this football season, this time with an emphasis on player props at Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Final picks for the game are...
Lite 98.7

Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup. Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foodgressing.com

Michelob ULTRA Toasts to the Next Generation of Golf Culture, Unveiling the Most Ambitious and Integrated Campaign in the History of the Big Game with a Star-Studded Line Up and First Ever Partnerships

Michelob ULTRA, the second-largest beer brand in the country, is teeing up superior enjoyment for all and unveiling the brand’s boldest campaign in its history on football’s biggest stage. During the Big Game and beyond, Michelob ULTRA is celebrating a new era for the sport by championing equal...
foodgressing.com

KFC Canada offering BOGO Buckets for Super Bowl Weekend

Game day is your time to flex your hosting skills with the most craveable spread any sports fan and bandwagoner alike will rejoice over. Put that chili on the backburner because KFC Canada has got you covered with Finger Lickin’ Good BOGO BUCKETS!. This Super Bowl Weekend, From February...
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Cherry Hill staple making Eagles-themed desserts

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cherry Hill staple is making decadent and unique Eagles-themed desserts for Super Bowl weekend.Since 2018, Ponzio's Diner and Bakery has made Eagles cupcakes, cakes and éclairs."So, [bakers] Antonio and his son will actually get here at five in the morning on Friday and be here till five o'clock at night," Nick Fifis, owner of Ponzio's, said. "All they do is make cupcakes for 12 hours straight."During the NFC Championship, Fifis said they sold 2,500 cupcakes."So, we anticipate probably to sell another 3,000 this coming weekend," Fifis said. "They're just shocked at the cupcake, the look of it, and they love it. It's taken off a lot better than we anticipated."Lisa D'Averso will be responsible for buying some of those 3,000 cupcakes."Dozens, dozens for this weekend," D'Averso said. "We're having a huge party, and I'm going to order dozens." 
CHERRY HILL, NJ

