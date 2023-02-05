Topeka Metro stuffs its busses with food
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local transportation organization is loading up to feed people in the community.
Topeka Metro held its annual "Stuff the Bus" event outside Dillons at Fairlawn Plaza. The community was invited to drop off non-perishable foods on Saturday.
This was Topeka Metro’s first “Stuff the Bus” event since the pandemic, and one volunteer says he’s excited to restart this tradition.
“We try to stock back up in February and March, to help out the people after the holidays,” Topeka Metro Driver Efren Mazes said. “It helps out the community when they’re short on food, especially now with the economy being real tough. I’m sure it’s going to help out a lot.”
Mazes says all of the food collected goes to pantries in the Topeka community.
