EMMAUS, Pa. — One of the players at the Super Bowl this weekend grew up in Lehigh County. Linebacker Kyzir White played football at Emmaus High School, and on Wednesday, his alma mater held a pep rally in his honor. Hundreds of students filled the gym at the school, including the band and the football team, to sing a huge rendition of "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in honor of White.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO