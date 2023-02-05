ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backup on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is causing a major backup Tuesday morning. Expect delays. Avoid the bridge if possible.

