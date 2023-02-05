Mount Pleasant Township community comes together to raise money for family who lost home to fire
The Mount Pleasant Township community came together to raise money for a family who lost their home in a fire last month.
The house that was destroyed by a fire on Acaedmy Lane belonged to the Breakiron family.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County, local fire department taking donations to help
PHOTOS >>> House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
The family was not home when the fire began but was quickly called home by a neighbor. By the time they made it back, the house had collapsed.
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday at the New Alexandria Fireman’s Club.
Money was raised through a few different tactics including a basket raffle, a 50-50 and a donation box.
“We just want to thank everyone for coming together and supporting us,” said Amber Breakiron. “The dinner, just everybody, I want to thank and thank you all.”
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Comments / 0