Mount Pleasant Township community comes together to raise money for family who lost home to fire

The Mount Pleasant Township community came together to raise money for a family who lost their home in a fire last month.

The house that was destroyed by a fire on Acaedmy Lane belonged to the Breakiron family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County, local fire department taking donations to help

PHOTOS >>> House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County

The family was not home when the fire began but was quickly called home by a neighbor. By the time they made it back, the house had collapsed.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held on Saturday at the New Alexandria Fireman’s Club.

Money was raised through a few different tactics including a basket raffle, a 50-50 and a donation box.

“We just want to thank everyone for coming together and supporting us,” said Amber Breakiron. “The dinner, just everybody, I want to thank and thank you all.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: