Pelham, GA

Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham

By Sports Bot
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmApr_0kcteVXL00

A tight-knit tilt turned in Alma Bacon County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Pelham 37-34 at Alma Bacon County High on February 4 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Alma Bacon County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County . For a full recap, click here. Pelham took on Quitman Brooks County on January 28 at Quitman Brooks County High School. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

