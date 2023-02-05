Alma Bacon County barely beats Pelham

A tight-knit tilt turned in Alma Bacon County’s direction just enough to squeeze past Pelham 37-34 at Alma Bacon County High on February 4 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Alma Bacon County faced off against Ocilla Irwin County . For a full recap, click here. Pelham took on Quitman Brooks County on January 28 at Quitman Brooks County High School. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.