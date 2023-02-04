Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers, Jalen Suggs suspended after Magic-Timberwolves brawl

The NBA has handed down suspensions for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Magic guard Jalen Suggs following an on-court altercation Friday .

On Saturday, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars announced that Bamba would be suspended four games, Rivers three games and Suggs one game for their involvement in a brawl that led to the ejection of five players in Friday's Magic-Timberwolves matchup at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota) and Taurean Prince (Minnesota) were the two other players ejected. McDaniels was fined $20,000 Saturday for his role in the incident.

The altercation happened with 1:32 left in the third quarter as the Magic were up 83-73. Rivers appeared to approach the Magic bench to exchange words with Bamba, who was not checked into the game and wearing a warm-up shirt over his uniform. The Orlando center took exception.

Rivers and Bamba exchanged swings as the fight spilled onto the court from the sideline. The Magic's Jalen Suggs then tackled Rivers to the floor. Rivers and Bamba continued to wrestle on the floor as staff and teammates tried to separate the two.

"Bamba and Rivers engaged in an altercation in front of the Magic bench, with both players throwing punches," the NBA wrote in its statement explaining the suspensions. "Suggs and McDaniels then entered the confrontation as non-peacemakers, which resulted in continued escalation of the situation.

"Following the incident, Bamba attempted to continue to engage with Rivers in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms where he also aggressively shoved a security representative. Both Bamba and Rivers continued the escalation on social media following the game."

Per the NBA, Suggs' suspension was levied "for escalating the altercation by aggressively grabbing Rivers around the neck and pulling him to the floor."

The Magic went on to win the game 127-120.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, middle, is held back after participating in a scrum with Orlando Magic players during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr, AP

What happened between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba?

Rivers said he heard "language on their bench, just by one dude" leading up to the altercation. In the play before the fight, Rivers missed a corner 3-point shot by the Magic's bench and words appeared to be exchanged.

"I'm not really going to get into what he said, I'm not going to snitch on the dude or whatever,' Rivers said after the game. "I just didn't like the way he was talking to me, for no reason, too. I don't even know that dude, I don't know anything about him, obviously I just know he's a player for the Magic."

Rivers, the son of Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, continued: "He proceeded to talk so that next possession when I went down there I just said pretty much 'just keep it respectful, bro.' I'm not trying to portray myself as some wannabe tough guy, that's not even my MO, but for anybody who knows me I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me or talk crazy."

The back and forth between Bamba and Rivers continued off the court.

After being ejected, Bamba posted a viral "(expletive) around, find out" meme on his Instagram Story as the game continued on without him.

Rivers responded with an Instagram Story of his own. He said Bamba would have been choked out if it wasn't "1 on 5" and that Orlando is still "my city."

"We only know (you) from an old rap song," Rivers added.

