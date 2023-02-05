ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Dillon Beavers hold off East Helena on Vigilantes' senior night

EAST HELENA — Dillon spoiled the Vigilantes’ senior night behind 17 points from Carter Curnow, staving off a second-half run by East Helena to win 62-49. Curnow scored eight points in the game’s final eight minutes and converted a three-point play that put Dillon up by 13 with just under three minutes to play.
EAST HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle

BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Photos: Butte defeats Missoula Big Sky

Butte edges out Missoula Big Sky in another high-scoring game. The two teams combined for 165 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in a thriller, 87-78.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend

MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class

BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident

A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
explorebigsky.com

UM law school students free innocent man

MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy