Missoula Hellgate basketball teams collect dramatic wins over Missoula Sentinel for season sweep
MISSOULA — With one second left, Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen stepped to the free-throw line with the game tied at 45-45 on Tuesday night. All she had to do was make one free throw to put the game on ice, earning a gritty road win at Missoula Sentinel that would also secure a season sweep over the Knights' hometown rival.
Dillon Beavers hold off East Helena on Vigilantes' senior night
EAST HELENA — Dillon spoiled the Vigilantes’ senior night behind 17 points from Carter Curnow, staving off a second-half run by East Helena to win 62-49. Curnow scored eight points in the game’s final eight minutes and converted a three-point play that put Dillon up by 13 with just under three minutes to play.
Butte and Missoula Big Sky combine for a high-scoring battle
BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points. It was more of the same this time around when...
Photos: Butte defeats Missoula Big Sky
Butte edges out Missoula Big Sky in another high-scoring game. The two teams combined for 165 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in a thriller, 87-78.
Red-hot Montana Lady Griz shoot for fifth-straight win to tip off special weekend
MISSOULA — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Montana Lady Griz suddenly find themselves in position to push for a Big Sky Conference basketball championship. Just six games remain in the regular season and UM trails league frontrunner Montana State by just one, with both teams slated to play two-game homestands this week. First up for Montana is a tussle with Idaho State Thursday that promises to be physical from start to finish.
Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching
BUTTE – Student-athletes recognize the struggle and grind in balancing studies and participating in athletics. Montana Tech women’s basketball assistant Alexis (Lexi) Steele knows that grind.
Gene Cook, Great Falls golfing legend and Hall of Fame referee, dies at 88
GREAT FALLS — Gene Cook, widely considered the greatest male golfer in Montana history and a Great Falls sports icon for decades, died Tuesday at a Missoula assisted-living facility at the age of 88. Cook is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine, as well as three daughters,...
Montana Tech football announces 2023 recruiting class
BUTTE, Mont. – Montana Tech head football coach Kyle Samson announced the 2023 recruiting class today. The newest group of future Orediggers includes all positions and while most are from Montana, the class is represented by student-athletes from five different states in total. “We are very excited to announce...
Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda earns Junior Elite status in major step as Olympic hopeful
MISSOULA — Missoula gymnast Reese Esponda took the next major step as an Olympic hopeful in late January. Esponda earned Junior International Elite status with USA Gymnastics at the Vegas Cup, the first of six national qualifying events this year. She now will have the opportunity to work her way onto the U.S. National Junior Team.
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
If You Love Montana’s Fish Creek You’ll Want to Follow This Meeting
It's a hidden gem in Western Montana, and so special it officially became home to a Montana State Park in the last decade. But that's just one part of the effort to protect the Fish Creek Watershed west of Missoula, one of the vital tributaries on the Lower Clark Fork River.
Missoula high school teacher severely injured in accident
A well-known Missoula high school teacher sustained life-altering injuries in mid-January when she was hit by a car as she was crossing Reserve Street on foot at night. Lori Messenger, a creative writing and English teacher at Sentinel High School, was hit by an SUV traveling southbound at around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, according to the Missoula Police Department. Messenger was wearing a reflective vest, but few other details about the accident have been made public.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Watch the Dateline episode “On a Dark, Deserted Highway” now
Montana’s Broadwater County is huge -- the size of more than 50 Manhattan islands, but only 7,000 souls actually live here. It was Monday, May 16, 2017, just after 2 a.m., when Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore was making his final rounds, checking all the main businesses in the county seat of Townsend, before heading home.
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Discount grocery chain opens another new Montana store
A large discount grocery warehouse store recently opened another new location in Montana. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Chef's Store, a fast-growing warehouse-style supermarket, opened its newest Montana location in Helena, according to local sources.
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Man fatally shot during attempted Missoula home invasion
A person who was shot by a homeowner on Brooks Street in Missoula on Sunday afternoon has passed away.
