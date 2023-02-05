Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball. The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business...
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld
PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser. These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine. All funds...
WJHG-TV
Adopt Joyce & Birdie from Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are two adorable cats in need of a good home at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner brought in Joyce and Birdie, two felines who are just one of the many pets available for adoption. Watch the video above for more information.
WJHG-TV
The LEAD Coalition of Bay County continues to show resiliency
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit has been showing its dedication to Bay County’s minority communities for nearly a decade by working to build safer and stronger neighborhoods. The LEAD Coalition continues to showcase its resiliency to this day with plans to host a handful of events and programs in the upcoming weeks.
getthecoast.com
NOW OPEN: Sura Korean Steakhouse brings Korean-style BBQ to Downtown Fort Walton Beach
Downtown Fort Walton Beach has a new Korean BBQ-style restaurant called Sura Korean Steakhouse. The new steakhouse officially opened on February 6, 2023 in the old Bangkok House on the corner of Ferry Road and First Street. Sura Korean Steakhouse is the brainchild of Ji Hoon Kim, a local, who...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
WJHG-TV
Panhandle Stompers invite you to take a spin on the dance floor
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not much good can be attributed to COVID but members of one local line dancing group say it was the catalyst for what has become a passion for them. And they invite you to take a spin around the dance floor with them. “Panhandle Stompers...
WJHG-TV
Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees. “One of our employees Wally Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said. Paul Cooley, better known as Wally, has...
Gulf County balloon is not the same as Chinese spy balloon, CEO says
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local aerospace company is having to answer some interesting questions related to this weekend’s Chinese spy balloon story. Skyborne Technology is building an airship almost identical to the Chinese balloon that the U.S. government shot down. As soon as the Chinese spy balloon story broke, Skyborne technology CEO Michael […]
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ incident at Bay High
This post was updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and staff experienced some tense moments Wednesday afternoon at Bay High School. The school went under lockdown after someone made a 911 call, reporting a shooting on campus. The call came in a few minutes after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday. […]
WJHG-TV
Alf Coleman Road improvement project moves forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some much-needed changes are in the forecast for a popular Panama City Beach roadway. On sunny days, Alf Coleman Road is all clear. But with Florida weather, rain showers are all too common which become a huge problem for the flood-prone area. “Very popular,...
WJHG-TV
Almost time to sign up for BDS Pre-K program
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is almost time to sign your child up for pre-kindergarten in Bay County. Applications are opening in just a few days, and you don’t want your little learner to miss out. Bay District Schools is once again opening its voluntary pre-kindergarten program. Your...
mypanhandle.com
Warm Wednesday, Cold Front Ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A warm start for your Wednesday, with high temperatures across the Panhandle from the low 70s into the mid 70s. A cold front moves into our area late Thursday night, into Friday Morning. Scattered showers can be expected through out Friday with some cooler temperatures behind the cold front.
WJHG-TV
Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday. Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and...
WJHG-TV
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
WJHG-TV
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man is in custody after police say he videotaped a teenage girl. Lynn Haven Police say 56-year-old Daniel Gilbert Franklin was accused of hiding a digital video camera in a bathroom in his home to secretly record a 14-year-old girl who was a frequent guest in the house.
WJHG-TV
FEMA’s home buyout program changes Bay County resident’s life
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners across the Panhandle can relate to dealing with the aftermath of a bad storm. “The driveway floods. It’ll go into the garage. The garage floods, and it’ll get into the house,” homeowner Keriss Cambria said. That flooding would happen on more...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
