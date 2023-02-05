ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark Mills, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger

With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Chinese restaurant near SU campus has closed: ‘Best Sichuan in town,’ fan says

Syracuse, N.Y. — Chuan Taste, which has been offering Sezchuan/Sichuan-style Chinese food near the Syracuse University campus for several years, has closed. The windows of the restaurant at 713 S. Crouse Ave,. are mostly covered, but the interior appears to have been stripped down. The phone is disconnected. The adjacent restaurant in the same building, Orange Asian Cafe, is still open.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
WKTV

Rome company to procure furniture for new Wynn Hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Health System has selected Roberts Office Interiors (ROI), based in Rome, to procure and install the furniture for the new Wynn Hospital. ROI will work with CAMA Inc., out of Connecticut, to make sure the furniture jives with the interior design. ROI plans to...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?

Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Unique Night Prowl Tours Offered at Utica Zoo

Animal lovers have a unique opportunity to enjoy the Utica Zoo under a different light. The zoo is allowing guests to be led on a guided excursion around the property to learn about, and possibly meet, their collection of nocturnal animals and adaptations. They're calling it a 'Night Prowl' tour and the first is planned for next Friday night, February 17th, beginning at 5:30, officials have announced.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy