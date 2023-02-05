Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
fox29.com
Man, 20, dies after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to police, police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of S 56th Street in West Philadelphia just before 11:30 pm on Tuesday. Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a...
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
fox29.com
Police officer shot during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. when officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 60th and Market streets. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters two officers approached each...
fox29.com
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
fox29.com
Police: 20-year-old man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Police say they are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead in West Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect with 'distinctive limp' in deadly Frankford shooting
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that claimed one man's life last month. The deadly shooting unfolded in an alleyway on the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street on January 17. Video shows a suspect firing several shots from a...
fox29.com
Man shot in the back running away from intruder in South Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was struck by gunfire as he tried to escape terrifying scenes inside his own home in South Philadelphia Monday night. Officers found the 55-year-old lying on the living room floor when they responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Ringgold Street around 10 p.m.
Police: Fight leads to stabbing on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at SEPTA's Girard Station on Tuesday.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
fox29.com
Police: 13-year-old shot inside South Philadelphia home
Police say a 13-year-old was injured after being shot inside a family home in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest.
delawarevalleynews.com
17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison
A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
fox29.com
Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up. On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they...
fox29.com
Woman in critical condition after concrete slab falls from Center City building, hits her in head, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in the hospital after falling debris from a building in Philadelphia injured her on Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred on the 200 block of S 13th Street in the Center City section. Officials say a 30-year-old woman was struck in the...
fox29.com
Woman dead after fight with fleeing brother inside North Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide by assault after they say a physical fight broke out between a brother and sister overnight. The 26-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the hallway of a home on the 1500 block of Oakdale Street around 12:30 a.m. She was transported to...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
Point Breeze neighbors lean on each other while mourning 17-year-old killed by gunfire
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rachel Turner has a message for the shooters who killed her 17-year-old son Isaiah Odom last week. “Put the guns away,” she said while standing...
