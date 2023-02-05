ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police officer shot during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a police officer was shot and critically injured during a traffic stop Wednesday in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. when officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of 60th and Market streets. Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters two officers approached each...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

17 Year Old Stabbed Multiple Times In Philadelphia Prison

A 17 year old male was stabbed nine times while in the Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road. The assault stemmed from an argument. police did not say what the argument was about. He was stabbed three times in the face,shoulder and torso or back area, police said. He was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE

