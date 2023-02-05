ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers

Nov 30, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) arrives at the Toyota Center prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA did not take long to announce discipline for those who participated in the fight during Friday night’s Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that was started by Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers.

The league said Saturday that Bamba was suspended four games and Rivers three games for their roles in the altercation ( video of the incident here ). Magic guard Jalen Suggs was suspended one game for grabbing Rivers and throwing him to the ground. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was fined $20,000 for running in and pushing Bamba in the back.

You can see some punches exchanged, as well as Suggs’ maneuver in this video:

All four players were ejected from the game following the incident, which took place late in the third quarter. The only player who was ejected but not disciplined further was Taurean Prince.

The league’s statement on the matter noted that Bamba and Rivers escalated their altercation via social media after the game. Bamba was said to have been hostile with Rivers even after the ejection and aggressively shoved a security guard.

Suggs will serve his suspension on Sunday. Bamba and Rivers will also begin serving their suspensions on Sunday.

