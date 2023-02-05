Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson's 9-Word Message For Sean Payton Is Going Viral
The Sean Payton era is underway in Denver, and Broncos QB Russell Wilson is fired up for it. The decorated New Orleans Saints alum made a splashy introduction at today's press conference, befitting a coach making a reported $18 million annual salary spanning five seasons. Judging by his ...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
atozsports.com
Hendon Hooker explains why one of his Vols teammates got ‘mad’ at him this season
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker appeared on 104.5 The Zone’s “Ramon, Kayla, and Will” last week and he explained why one of his UT teammates got “mad” at him this past season. Hooker said that Vols offensive tackle Darnell Wright gave the Tennessee quarterback a...
Why the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in their fifth Super Bowl on Sunday and their third since 2019.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news
During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
SEC Round-Up: Bama Fans Mad at Saban
Freeze gets hot, Tom Brady money in Arkansas, different kind of Coach at LSU, and Petrino lands his first QB at A&M
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
atozsports.com
National media outlet predicts how many games the Tennessee Vols will win in 2023
247Sports recently predicted how many games each SEC team will win in 2023 and they think the Tennessee Vols will take a step back in Josh Heupel’s third season leading the program. The national sports media outlet predicted that Tennessee will win nine games in 2023. From 247Sports:. Tennessee...
Russell Wilson personal coach ‘won’t take place’ Sean Payton says
Russell Wilson will not be getting any special treatment now that Sean Payton is taking over. Payton had his first official press conference as the newly hired head coach of the Broncos on Monday. During one of the media scrums, he was asked if Wilson would be able to continue using his own personal quarterback Read more... The post Russell Wilson personal coach ‘won’t take place’ Sean Payton says appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Lane Kiffin Posts Son's QB Workout, Tells Tennessee To "Bring Him Home"
Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin posted a video of his son playing quarterback and had a message for the Volunteers.
247Sports
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News
Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
