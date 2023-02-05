ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sean Payton already making big changes with Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to the team facility with him in 2022.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news

During his playing days with the Baltimore Ravens, the legendary Ray Lewis was one of the top linebackers and overall defensive players in the league. And now, it looks like he’s going to be giving back to his former team in an incredibly unique way by working with current star linebacker Roquan Smith. During this Read more... The post NFL world reacts to wild Ray Lewis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Russell Wilson personal coach ‘won’t take place’ Sean Payton says

Russell Wilson will not be getting any special treatment now that Sean Payton is taking over. Payton had his first official press conference as the newly hired head coach of the Broncos on Monday. During one of the media scrums, he was asked if Wilson would be able to continue using his own personal quarterback Read more... The post Russell Wilson personal coach ‘won’t take place’ Sean Payton says appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft

The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide

Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Salary News

Sean Payton is going to be a very rich man coaching the Denver Broncos. According to a report from NBC Sports' Peter King, the Broncos head coach will be getting close to $20 million per season to coach the franchise. Payton's salary will reportedly land "in the neighborhood" of $18 million ...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy