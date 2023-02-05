ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

One person rescued after falling through ice into Pineview Reservoir

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Looks can be deceiving: That's the message a local fire department is sharing after a person had to be rescued from the freezing water of a Utah reservoir.

The Weber Fire District said they were called to Pineview Reservoir around 6 a.m. for a "water/ice rescue." They also had help from the Weber County Heavy Rescue Team, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Ogden City Fire Department.

The individual had apparently fallen through the ice in the Middle Inlet area of the lake, and a bystander stopped to help them.

Both people were treated at the scene by paramedics. The individual who fell into the water was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and to be checked out for any other issues.

"Please use extreme caution when recreating at Pineview Reservoir, looks are deceiving!" Weber Fire District wrote. "Due to water flowing into the lake the frozen layer is inconsistent, thin, and unstable."

The Utah Department of Natural Resources provides the following guidelines for making sure ice is safe to go on:

Ice that is three inches thick or less is unsafe — the DNR advises: "Stay off!"

Four inches is thick enough for one person with gear, and five inches is enough for a "small group" as long as they are spread out from each other.

The DNR says it is not recommended to take ATVs or snowmobiles onto the ice. However, they say the minimum for one such vehicle is six inches, and nine inches for multiple.

Even when following these guidelines, the DNR says to be extra careful. More ice safety tips can be found on their website .

"Always be cautious and use good judgement when traveling across ice," the state agency advises outdoor recreators. "No ice is guaranteed to be safe. Proceed at your own risk!"

Click here for tips on how to measure ice when venturing out onto a frozen body of water.

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

