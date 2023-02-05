‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shaeeda and Bilal Suffer Pregnancy Loss — ‘I Lost the Bump’

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 star Shaeeda Sween moved her life from Trinidad and Tobago to be with Bilal Hazziez in Kansas City, Missouri , with the dream of starting her own family. After an emotional journey, the couple finally agreed to “go half on a baby” together. Sadly, Shaeeda revealed that she and Bilal suffered a miscarriage.

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Bilal and Shaeeda decide to start trying to have a baby

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, Bilal shocked Shaeeda with a romantic proposal. After revealing the reasons behind wanting to wait to have a baby with Bilal, he got down on one knee in front of all of their cast members and asked Shaeeda an important question for their future — “Will you have my baby?”

Bilal held up a baby onesie with the words, “If you think I’m cute, you should see my mommy,” and asked to “go half” on a baby with him. Bilal’s romantic gesture melted Shaeeda’s heart, and she agreed. And because of the “New York” written on the bottom of the onesie, the 90 Day Fiancé couple wasted no time and started trying to conceive on their trip to New York City.

Shaeeda experiences pregnancy loss

On February 3, Shaeeda posted an Instagram video showing off her outfit. “Pretty girls walk like this! Beautiful Friday evening! My video man always does an amazing job,” she captioned. The Caribean beauty looked stunning in a form-fitting dress that got her followers looking for a baby bump.

In the comments, one fan commented, “I was looking haaaaard for a bump.” Shaeeda’s reply to her follower reveals that she suffered a pregnancy loss . “I lost the bump,” Shaeeda replied with a broken heart emoji.

Shaeeda and Bilal’s fertility journey

When audiences first met Bilal in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, one of their biggest disagreements revolved around the topic of having children. Bilal, a 43-year-old father of two, wasn’t even sure he wanted more kids. Meanwhile, for 38-year-old Shaeeda being a mom is one of the most important dreams she’s yet to fulfill. Despite his hesitation, he promised they would have children, but not immediately.

Shaeeda was concerned about Bilal keeping his promise, so she put a clause in their pre-nuptial agreement about them starting to try to have a baby before she was 40.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Bilal and Shaeeda went to a fertility doctor to ensure there were no unexpected complications. Fortunately, the tests came back clear, and they were ready to start their baby journey, except Bilal still wasn’t prepared to have and raise another child.

Unexpectedly, the couple revealed at the tell-all that Shaeeda was having doubts about having children with Bilal. She was concerned about having a baby with Bilal’s lack of trust. Shaeeda confided in her castmate, Yara Zaya, about Bilal not trusting her enough to share his finances with her. But after he agreed to do better and presented her with the baby onesie proposal, the two were finally on the same page.

90 Day Fiancé fans witnessed Shaeeda’s heartache because of how desperately she wants a child, which makes the pregnancy loss even more heartbreaking. Our condolences to Shaeeda and Bilal during this time.