NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves
The Boston Bruins’ magical season continues. The Bruins are 38-5-4 heading out of the break and an incomprehensible 22-1-3 at home at the Boston Garden. More importantly, they’re 13 points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, seven points better than the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the NHL.
NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana will be traded or bought out, and Patrick Kane has thought about a different jersey
Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that forward Jakub Vrana has likely played his last game for the Detroit Red Wings (he’s playing for their AHL team). Don’t count on a recall. He will likely be either traded by the deadline or bought out this offseason. David Pagnotta: Have...
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Dylan Larkin Wants $9 Million-Plus On New Deal With Red Wings
After Dylan Larkin scored five goals in the NHL All-Star Game and reminded everyone about just good he is, then seeing Bo Horvat sign for eight years and $8.5 million with the New York Islanders, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Larkin has drawn a line in the sand with the Detroit Red Wings. According to a report on Monday by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, he notes during NHL Tonight on NHL Network spot that Larkin is asking for at least $9 million per season on an eight-year agreement.
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Sixers Trade Machine: 3 potential moves the 76ers could make at the deadline
One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the fact that the Sixers and President Daryl Morey are in the market for a backup center, as in-house options Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed haven’t lived up to expectations. Harrell’s clearly lost a step athletically and provides little else consistently aside from energy, oftentimes misplaced energy at that. Fan-favorite “BBall Paul” hasn’t shown the basketball IQ necessary to be a reliable contributor for a team who has aspirations of hoisting the Larry O’Brien at the end of this season.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline
Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million
The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Three players who may not be with Eagles next season
The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 impending free agents and just $4,361,666 in available cap space. QB Jalen Hurts isn’t a free agent, but the Eagles will need to pay him soon. He's still on his rookie deal. Add it all up and you get three talented Eagles who likely won’t return to the nest in 2023.
NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat a comparable for Dylan Larkin, and the Red Wings could cost $800 million-plus
Bo Horvat‘s contract is a good comparable for Dylan Larkin. TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading on how Bo Horvat’s extension with the New York Islanders is a good comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Gino Reda: “Elsewhere. Right have Lou Lamoriello...
Report: Chicago Bulls working on major trade deal with important player before deadline
The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
New York Knicks Showing Trade Interest In Key Portland Trail Blazers Talent
Currently right in the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference, it seems inevitable that the New York Knicks will be making a move ahead of the trade deadline. Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley remain the five key players being brought up trade talks for the Knicks, but who could this team potentially target and bring back in a trade?
NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Lions, Packers
Bears GM Ryan Poles plans on QB Justin Fields being the starter in 2023 and that for the team to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, they would have to be “blown away” by a prospect to move on from Fields.
Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets
Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
