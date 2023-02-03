ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Darien should voluntarily provide affordable housing

Town should voluntarily provide affordable housing. In the Feb. 2 edition of the Darien Times the Editorial Board of Hearst Connecticut Media accurately and admirably spells out the dangers of recent political efforts to redefine what constitutes "affordable" housing. However, the danger of these legislative efforts is even more dire than that laid out.
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters

A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house

WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix

Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Family courts are failing minority children

Many Black, Latino and immigrant children grow up in single-parent homes with limited contact with their other parent. In Connecticut cities with substantial minority populations, such as Hartford, New Haven, New London and Willimantic, single-parent households constitute more than half of all households, while it is more than 45 percent in Bridgeport, New Britain and Waterbury. What are we doing to help these children? Not enough, and in fact, our family courts are harming them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RealHartford

Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023

We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Why Bridgeport? The Importance of the NCWV Airport and Why the Sky is the Limit for Foreseeable Future

How important is the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Airport to Bridgeport and our region?. A 2019 economic impact study found that the airport generates $1.1 billion in economic impact annually. It would be hard to argue the significance of that amount. Over the next decade, we will see dollar amounts that will dwarf that impressive $1.1 billion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn

2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
SHELTON, CT
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes

WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
WESTPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
