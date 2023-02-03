Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Related
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Darien should voluntarily provide affordable housing
Town should voluntarily provide affordable housing. In the Feb. 2 edition of the Darien Times the Editorial Board of Hearst Connecticut Media accurately and admirably spells out the dangers of recent political efforts to redefine what constitutes "affordable" housing. However, the danger of these legislative efforts is even more dire than that laid out.
ctexaminer.com
Vote by Alternate Decisive as Old Saybrook Approves Retail Marijuana on the Post Road
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting the company’s first attempt, the Zoning Commission approved Fine Fettle’s plans for a marijuana retailer on Boston Post Road on Monday night. Public opposition from neighbors of the 233 Boston Post Road site continued after Fine Fettle returned to the commission with...
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
westportjournal.com
Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house
WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
darientimes.com
New Milford transit cable company outgrows 20-year location, gets approval to construct new building
NEW MILFORD – After more than 20 years in the same location, Eastern Connector Specialty Corp, a manufacturing company specializing in electrical connector solutions, has outgrown its space at 566 Danbury Road. The company anticipates expanding its business in a new building this summer. The Zoning Commission approved a...
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
darientimes.com
Splash pad at Middletown’s $8 million pool complex to be free, accessible to all
MIDDLETOWN — With just more than three months remaining until a planned mid-June opening, the $7.8 million Veterans Memorial Pool rebuild will transform the circa-1958 facility into a state-of-the-art swimming complex to rival that of other similarly sized municipalities. The pool will be some 50 percent to 75 percent...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Family courts are failing minority children
Many Black, Latino and immigrant children grow up in single-parent homes with limited contact with their other parent. In Connecticut cities with substantial minority populations, such as Hartford, New Haven, New London and Willimantic, single-parent households constitute more than half of all households, while it is more than 45 percent in Bridgeport, New Britain and Waterbury. What are we doing to help these children? Not enough, and in fact, our family courts are harming them.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Stamford officials push for free CT Transit bus fares for entire state
The Stamford Board of Representatives is expected to take up the matter at a meeting Monday night.
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023
We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The Importance of the NCWV Airport and Why the Sky is the Limit for Foreseeable Future
How important is the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Airport to Bridgeport and our region?. A 2019 economic impact study found that the airport generates $1.1 billion in economic impact annually. It would be hard to argue the significance of that amount. Over the next decade, we will see dollar amounts that will dwarf that impressive $1.1 billion.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cellphone Battery Burn
2023-02-05@10:37pm–#Shelton CT– First responders on the way to the 100 block of Howe Avenue where a person has been burned by fire from the lithium-ion battery from their cell phone. The phone has been removed from the home. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
Comments / 0