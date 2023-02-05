ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: Fans prepare for the ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ launch despite all the controversy and ‘The Boys’ reveals the season 4 finale’s title

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
Twitch streamers unite to boycott platform until ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ ads are pulled

In preparation for Hogwarts Legacy‘s release, an ad campaign was launched on Twitch to get potential gamers excited about the game. Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with Twitch streamers due to their support for the LGBT+ community and their views towards the franchise’s creator, J.K Rowling. Twitch...
Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion

The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.
Netflix’s latest teen occult drama breaks the spin-off curse in the top ten charts

Like night follows day, Netflix releases a young adult-oriented series with slight occult features and a mixture of dramedy. Its latest offering follows heavily in the vein of its greatest successes, with it a rare spin-off from the massive streamer. More impressively, it has clocked up some seriously strong viewership.
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already

There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role

This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
KANSAS STATE
J.K. Rowling has already spoken out on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycotts and their impact on her wealth

Hogwarts Legacy is finally out there in the world, but while first reviews have been mostly very positive, that hasn’t done anything to rescue the high-profile Wizarding World video game from the controversy that’s been surrounding it since Day One. With Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continuing to openly spout her anti-trans views online, many fans are taking a stance against the release and maintaining a boycott.
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny

Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game

Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’

You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.

