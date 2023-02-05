Read full article on original website
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Eyewitness News
Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police
While delivering his State of the Union Address, President Biden received overt heckling. Governor Lamont prepares to deliver his 2023 Budget Address. The Budget Address will include tax relief, the largest broad based tax cuts in 30 years for middle and low income families. A firefighter and state trooper struck...
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Eyewitness News
Assistant swimming coach in Meriden arrested for recording cellphone video in school bathroom
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An assistant swimming coach at a school in Meriden was arrested for recording video in a bathroom. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. was charged with voyeurism. Last month, the Special Crimes Unit from the Meriden Police Department said it began investigating an allegation of a...
Police arrest student after gun, high-capacity magazine found in Hamden school
An 18-year-old student was arrested after a handgun and high-capacity magazine were found at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center on Wintergreen Avenue.
Eyewitness News
New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Eyewitness News
A firefighter and state trooper struck in Cromwell
Dr. Vahid Behzadan, Assistant Prof. of Cybersecurity at the Univ. of New Haven, talks about the risks of putting too much of your everyday life on social media.
Eyewitness News
Woman accused of stealing $90,000 from Watertown Meat Center
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman stole $90,000 while she worked as a cashier at the Watertown Meat Center, according to police. Watertown police said they arrested Marissa Ganavage, 49, on a charge of first-degree larceny. Police said she committed a series of thefts at the meat center that led...
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
newstalknewengland.com
Bridgeport, Connecticut Police Investigating Fatal Shooting On William Street
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Monday’s afternoon shooting in the 900th block of William Street. Around 2:20 p.m. Bridgeport Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900th block of William Street and located an adult male who was shot multiple times. The victim, who has been...
DoingItLocal
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
Eyewitness News
Hamden Learning Center student arrested for bringing gun to school, fighting another student
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden. Police were called to the Collaborative Learning Center in Hamden just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of a reported fight. Officer Keron Bryce...
Yale Daily News
New details emerge about student assault at Phelps Gate
On Friday, Jan. 20, a female undergraduate student was assaulted by seven juveniles outside of Phelps Gate, across the street from the New Haven Green. The community was first alerted about the assault four days later, when Yale Police Department Chief Anthony Campbell sent out a Public Safety Advisory email. Immediately afterwards, a screenshot of the email was posted on the anonymous chat app Fizz, to which the victim responded, thanking the Yale community for their support.
Teen Stabbed At Trumbull Mall During Fight With Brother, Police Say
A dispute between two Fairfield County brothers resulted in a stabbing that left one of the siblings wounded. The incident took place in Trumbull at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Trumbull Mall. Jovanie Hall, age 18, of Bridgeport was taken into police custody at his residence a short...
thereminder.com
Suspect in mall shooting arrested, charged with murder
HOLYOKE – The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Jan. 28 has been arrested and identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he is being held without bail. Santana Rodriguez is accused of shooting an innocent bystander after an altercation with another person inside of the Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Salon inside the mall.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man being Sought in Local Shoplifting Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can assist in helping identify a man being sought in an ongoing investigation. Officer W.B. “Ben” Myers is hoping someone can identify the man shown in these two photos, despite the grainy nature of them from the business security system. The man in question is being sought as it relates to a shoplifting complaint.
