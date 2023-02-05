Read full article on original website
J.P. Taravella Boys Basketball Advances In District Playoffs; Set For Matchup With Coral Glades
The J.P. Taravella boys basketball team is moving on in the District Tournament following their 66-58 win over Cooper City High School on Tuesday. After going 17-7 in the regular season, JPT came in as the three seed and got a team-high 18 points from Jordan Pratt. Jordan Evans added 11 as it was also Head Coach Eric Kapel’s first playoff win with the Trojans.
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
St. Thomas University College of Law Named the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law
On Wednesday, February 8, the College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, will become the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. This will be the first law school in the country named after a practicing Black attorney. The only other law school in the country named for a Black person is named after Attorney Crump’s personal hero, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Broward schools name interim superintendent, OK exit deal for Dr. Vickie Cartwright
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the severance deal for Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, agreeing to end her relationship with the district as of today.After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she can not apply for the job permanently. The board also opted to place Dr. Valerie Wanza in charge of the district until Smiley can assume her role.It was not immediately clear when Smiley, 71, will assume her interim duties.Smiley was a principal at Blanche Ely High School in...
WSVN-TV
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners
Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
cw34.com
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after aggressive assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of men was arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel and when they were asked to move they pulled a gun on the manager. On Monday, the group was arrested after an altercation outside...
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
Decision Day Looms for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Enrollment Relief: School Board Workshops to Review Community Proposals
The Broward County School Board is holding a crucial workshop on Tuesday, February 7, to review proposals and community input in determining new boundaries for Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. At the heart of the matter is the pressing issue of over-enrollment at MSD, causing a...
secretmiami.com
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
Horizons Trio Perform Live at ‘The Walk on Wednesdays’ in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On February 8, This week, Horizons Trio performs all styles, eras, and popular music genres from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. All events are free to...
Coral Springs Commemorates Black History Month with Messages of Pride, Resistance, and Recognition
The Coral Springs city commission designated February 2023 as Black History Month. On February 1, Mayor Scott Brook and commissioners Joshua Simmons and Nancy Metayer-Bowen spoke about Black History Month’s history and the significance of Black people’s contributions to the local community, country, and world. “It’s very important...
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Deerfield News
“JEW HATRED”-HOW SAFE ARE DEERFIELD BEACH JEWS AND SYNAGOGUES
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-“Jew Hatred” Antisemitism is nothing new.It has been around for at least 2500 years. A recent rash of incidents worldwide is in the news. Some of these events have taken place in Boca Raton, Weston, Lake Worth, and recently Atlanta suburbs where Jews live. These recent incidents involve hate groups leaving Anti-Semitic messages in plastic bags in neighborhoods where Jews live.
