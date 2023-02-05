ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

J.P. Taravella Boys Basketball Advances In District Playoffs; Set For Matchup With Coral Glades

The J.P. Taravella boys basketball team is moving on in the District Tournament following their 66-58 win over Cooper City High School on Tuesday. After going 17-7 in the regular season, JPT came in as the three seed and got a team-high 18 points from Jordan Pratt. Jordan Evans added 11 as it was also Head Coach Eric Kapel’s first playoff win with the Trojans.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Black Enterprise

St. Thomas University College of Law Named the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law

On Wednesday, February 8, the College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, will become the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. This will be the first law school in the country named after a practicing Black attorney. The only other law school in the country named for a Black person is named after Attorney Crump’s personal hero, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward schools name interim superintendent, OK exit deal for Dr. Vickie Cartwright

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the severance deal for Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, agreeing to end her relationship with the district as of today.After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she can not apply for the job permanently. The board also opted to place Dr. Valerie Wanza in charge of the district until Smiley can assume her role.It was not immediately clear when Smiley, 71, will assume her interim duties.Smiley was a principal at Blanche Ely High School in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
247Sports

By losing both coordinators, Mario Cristobal and Miami come out winners

Nearly a year after Mario Cristobal methodically and expertly built his first staff at Miami, he is back at square one. That's not a bad thing, either. The Hurricanes disappointed in Year 1 on the field and more frustrating was that growth seemed difficult under both offensive and defensive coordinators, particularly on offense. Cristobal fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after a dreadfully inconsistent performance just one year after the Michigan coordinator was lauded as the nation's best assistant coach as the winner of the Broyles Award.
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program

The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date

Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Deerfield News

“JEW HATRED”-HOW SAFE ARE DEERFIELD BEACH JEWS AND SYNAGOGUES

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-“Jew Hatred” Antisemitism is nothing new.It has been around for at least 2500 years. A recent rash of incidents worldwide is in the news. Some of these events have taken place in Boca Raton, Weston, Lake Worth, and recently Atlanta suburbs where Jews live. These recent incidents involve hate groups leaving Anti-Semitic messages in plastic bags in neighborhoods where Jews live.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

