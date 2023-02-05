One word that describes Salamone’s Cherry Valley best is family. Not only, is the restaurant family owned and operated but they also make everyone who walks through the door feel welcomed and cared for. Salamone’s is the perfect spot for your game day and Valentine’s Day dinner. They have Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails such as the ‘Valentini’ and they have appetizers that are great for the big game. Salamone’s makes their own spinach and artichoke dip along with their famous sausage rolls. The sausage rolls aren’t normally on the menu but can be requested if you call ahead of time. Manager, Rosie Moscato has her own Tuscan chicken that she created that is available on Saturdays. Salamone’s Cherry Valley is located at 103 S Cherry St, Cherry Valley IL or you can give them a call at (815) 332-4111 or check them out online at salamonespizza.net.

CHERRY VALLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO