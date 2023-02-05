Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
MyStateline.com
Feel like part of the family at Salamone’s Cherry Valley
One word that describes Salamone’s Cherry Valley best is family. Not only, is the restaurant family owned and operated but they also make everyone who walks through the door feel welcomed and cared for. Salamone’s is the perfect spot for your game day and Valentine’s Day dinner. They have Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails such as the ‘Valentini’ and they have appetizers that are great for the big game. Salamone’s makes their own spinach and artichoke dip along with their famous sausage rolls. The sausage rolls aren’t normally on the menu but can be requested if you call ahead of time. Manager, Rosie Moscato has her own Tuscan chicken that she created that is available on Saturdays. Salamone’s Cherry Valley is located at 103 S Cherry St, Cherry Valley IL or you can give them a call at (815) 332-4111 or check them out online at salamonespizza.net.
WIFR
Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out. Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and...
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food Review
I recently had the opportunity to stop by a small eatery in Carol Stream that friends of mine have told me to try out. The name of this eatery is the Corn Beef Factory in Carol Stream.
WIFR
Realtors deliver Valentines to nursing home residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dawn Davis-Brown and 20 other Rockford-area real estate agents have come together and addressed about 100 cards and letters to residents of area senior living facilities. By Feb. 14, that number could reach 1,000. The cards remind seniors that while they may be living away from...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
WIFR
Why saying ‘I love you’ with flowers this Valentine’s Day could cost you more
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you plan on buying that special someone flowers for Valentine’s Day it may come with a higher price tag. The price of flowers has risen since the start of the pandemic and local floral shop owners say one reason for the inflated price tag is delivery orders.
MyStateline.com
Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes are changing the world one cheesecake at a time
We’re continuing our search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets at Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes in Machesney Park. Mac Brothers started with brothers Christopher and Farel as a small business for their family and grew into their own store. They have so many flavors that are made from scratch and even have gluten free options. If you think Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on February 14th here.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
Rockton Has an Ice Rink That is Open and It’s Stunning!
Rockton Illinois has a "hidden gem" for hockey fans and ice skaters alike, an ice rink that is absolutely stunning. Rockton Ice Rink. Thanks to community helpers and volunteers in the Rockton area, the outdoor Rockton Ice Rink is officially open. With the weather the way it's been, looks like we should have some nice ice for quite a while!
WIFR
Freeport Middle School puts on first musical in school history
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport middle school is making history and showing its appreciation for the arts by putting on its first musical. “I am Moana of Motunui. You will board upon by boat, sail across the sea and restore the heart of tafiti,” said Alliyah Williams who plays Moana.
WIFR
15 treated at local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department dispatched to a local business Tuesday for a hazardous materials investigation. First responders arrived just before noon at 6020 Cessna Dr. in Rockford for a medical call. Several workers suffered minor breathing issues after a dry powdered chemical was accidentally released from...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers moving down the road
Considering how far most Stoughton Trailers travel, this move will be just a hop, skip and a jump. The company announced plans this week to move from their home office since 1961 on 416 S. Academy Street to a new, state-of-the art corporate headquarters on 182 acres of company land at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County B; possibly by the end of next year.
WIFR
Three displaced after Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and were...
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
WIFR
Stephenson County firefighters receive hands on grain bin rescue training
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports say grain bin deaths are on the rise in Illinois and many firefighters don’t receive agricultural training that’s crucial to making these rescues. No matter what the emergency is, firefighters need to know how to save someone’s life. Rural areas are no exception...
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
Three Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford residents were left without a place to live after their house went up in flames. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1200 block of Crosby Street at 3:08 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were […]
