Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local advocacy center for children is moving to a new location for expansion thanks to a large donation and donating-matching event with Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The new location of Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center will be about a block south of the...
‘Community Challenge’ helps raise over $10,000 for local organization
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several groups around the Wabash Valley faced off in a friendly contest at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Saturday, raising over $10,000 for Camp Navigate. The organization hosted the “community challenge” for the first time since 2020. The fundraiser allowed for dozens of adults to...
