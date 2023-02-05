ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local advocacy center for children is moving to a new location for expansion thanks to a large donation and donating-matching event with Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The new location of Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center will be about a block south of the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
‘Community Challenge’ helps raise over $10,000 for local organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Several groups around the Wabash Valley faced off in a friendly contest at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Saturday, raising over $10,000 for Camp Navigate. The organization hosted the “community challenge” for the first time since 2020. The fundraiser allowed for dozens of adults to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

