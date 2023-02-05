ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead on Staten Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street. MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were on the scene for at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lansing Daily

Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors

A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening. According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted after robbing McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say used a handgun to rob a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday. According to reports, at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the McDonald’s in the 6600 Block of Poplar Avenue. Officers were told that the suspect approached the drive-through window, showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN

