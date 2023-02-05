Read full article on original website
Ex-officer made personal statement about Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Decertification documents for the five Memphis police officers fired and charged following the death of Tyre Nichols show one of the officers made a personal statement about the traffic stop. Former officer Justin Smith said on the day in question, he was supposed to be on desk duty due to an […]
Shooting near neighborhood grocery store leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after a Monday Night shooting near a neighborhood grocery store in the Douglass area. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. According to...
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead on Staten Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting took place on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. on Staten Avenue near Hollywood Street. MPD says they found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were on the scene for at...
Lansing Daily
Tenant Fatally Shot Landlord After Falling Behind With Rent: Prosecutors
A Tennessee man has been charged over the shooting death of his landlord after he fell behind on rent, according to prosecutors. Robert Lee Collins III, 38, of Whitehaven, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and of being a convicted felon with a firearm following the fatal shooting of his landlord, Ernest Hatton, last … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Woman describes husband’s encounter with deputy amid calls to not use unmarked vehicles in stops
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the death of Tyre Nichols, many people have called for officers to stop using unmarked vehicles for traffic stops. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that her husband is facing serious charges after he had an encounter with law enforcement in an unmarked car. Queninsila Davis...
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
Tyre Nichols death: 7 more Memphis police officers could face discipline
Seven more Memphis police officers may face discipline in connection with Tyre Nichols’ death last month following an encounter with police, city officials said on Tuesday.
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening. According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the […]
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Memphis area
A man was found dead in the area of Staten Ave. and Hollywood. According to Memphis Police Department, were originally called to respond to an accident. Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Staten Ave., finding a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, MPD said. the victim was...
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Man wanted after robbing McDonald’s drive-thru
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say used a handgun to rob a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday. According to reports, at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the McDonald’s in the 6600 Block of Poplar Avenue. Officers were told that the suspect approached the drive-through window, showed […]
Suspects wanted after firing shots at MPD officers, striking squad car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., suspects in a silver Nissan with no back window or tags fired multiple shots at MPD officers near Mt Moriah Road and Emerald Street. The suspects also struck a squad car, police said.
