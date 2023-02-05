ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Article continues below this ad. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near...
