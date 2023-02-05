ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, AL

DOJ to investigate Memphis Police Department after Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest: Mayor

By Maureen Breslin
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljjn0_0kctaRrb00

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced in a city bulletin posted Friday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be conducting a review of the Memphis Police Department following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was beaten by Memphis police.

The DOJ’s review was described by Memphis officials as an “independent, external review” and the city has stated that the agency will assess all of Memphis Police Department’s (MPD) special units and its use of force policies.

Welfare check turns into fatal officer-involved shooting in Colbert County

Strickland wrote that the review is being conducted in order “to honor Tyre and help make sure this type of tragedy does not happen again.”

The Memphis mayor also quoted Nichols’ mother, speaking on behalf her son, “Tyre was a beautiful person, and for this to happen to him is just unimaginable,” and he posted a poem written by Nichols’ god sister.

Body camera video from the incident, which occurred last month, showed that five officers brutally beat Nichols for three minutes and left him on the ground without medical attention for more than 20 minutes after.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired on Jan. 20 and have since been indicted on second-degree murder charges.

ALEA identifies man killed in Huntsville officer-involved shooting

Footage also showed that a white officer, Preston Hemphill, was the one that pulled Nichols out of his vehicle after police stopped him. MPD announced he was fired from his position on Friday.

Hemphill’s body camera footage showed him chasing Nichols after he ran away from the officers during their first confrontation. But Hemphill turned back to the location of the traffic stop, instead of continuing to the second location where Nichols was beaten.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
alreporter.com

At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January

The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
ALABAMA STATE
Edy Zoo

Mississippi bill aimed to increase accountability in law enforcement dies in committee

JACKSON, MS. - The Mississippi Legislature was pushing for a new bill requiring police officers and deputy sheriffs to wear body-worn cameras while on duty. The bill, named House Bill No. 927, would have also required local municipalities and county boards to allocate funds for the body-worn cameras in their annual budgets. The bill's goal was to improve accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WSFA

Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
SELMA, AL
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy