Vero Beach girls weightlifting takes Region 4-3A title for seventh straight regional championship

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

Vero Beach's girls weightlifting program won their seventh straight regional championship at Olympic Heights High School on Saturday, easily outdistancing themselves from the field in both the traditional and Olympic lifts.

Karma French, Karen Martinez, Enyjai Tyson, Erin Kleinschmidt and Arianna Keyes were the top lifters in their weight classes for Vero Beach, who also had big individual performances up and down their lineup.

French put up 120 pounds on the snatch, 135 pounds on the bench press and 150 pounds on the clean-and-jerk in the 110-pound weight class for totals of 270 pounds for the Olympic lifts and 285 for the traditional lifts.

Martinez put up 125 pounds on the snatch, 130 pounds on the bench press and 145 pounds on the clean-and-jerk in the 119-pound weight class for totals of 270 pounds for the Olympic lifts and 275 for the traditional lifts.

Tyson put up 150 pounds on the snatch, 195 pounds on the bench press and 200 pounds on the clean-and-jerk in the 169-pound weight class for totals of 350 pounds for the Olympic lifts and 395 for the traditional lifts.

Kleinschmidt put up 120 pounds on the snatch, 140 pounds on the bench press and 145 pounds on the clean-and-jerk in the 199-pound weight class for totals of 265 pounds for the Olympic lifts and 285 for the traditional lifts.

Keyes put up 160 pounds on the snatch, 225 pounds on the bench press and 195 pounds on the clean-and-jerk in the 119-pound weight class for totals of 365 pounds for the Olympic lifts and 430 for the traditional lifts.

For Vero Beach, Cayle Bihl was the top lifter in the Olympic lifts at 110 pounds putting up 85 pounds on the snatch and 115 pounds for the clean-and-jerk, Ava Sesack at 129 pounds also was the top lifters in the Olympic lifts with lifts of 110 pounds on the snatch and 140 pounds for the clean-and-jerk and at 183 pounds, Mollie McCain was the top lifter in the Olympic lifts putting up 125 pounds on the snatch and 170 pounds for the clean-and-jerk.

Treasure Coast’s Aliciana McCloyne had a big meet, winning regional titles in both the traditional and Olympic lifts for the Titans.

McCloyne put up 120 pounds on the snatch, 180 pounds for the clean-and-jerk and 140 pounds on the bench press for totals of 300 pounds in the Olympic lifts and 320 pounds in the traditional lifts.

Centennial’s Kendall Lopez was the top lifter in the traditional lifts at 101 pounds for the Eagles, putting up 115 pounds on the clean-and-jerk and the bench press for a 230-pound total.

At the Region 4-2A Championship held at Archbishop McCarthy, Jensen Beach's Sophia Gannascoli was the top lifter at 139 pounds in the traditional lifts, putting up 165 pounds for the clean-and-jerk and 160 pounds on the bench press for a total of 325 pounds for the Falcons.

At the Region 4-1A Championship held at Lemon Bay High School, John Carroll Catholic’s Isabella Ramirez was the top lifter in the unlimited division for the Olympic lifts, putting up 135 pounds for the snatch and 185 pounds on the clean-and-jerk for a total of 320 pounds for the Rams.

All lifters outside the top overall finishers at regionals will wait for the other regions to be tabulated for at-large berths to be given out by the FHSAA in advance of the state championships held on Feb. 18 in Lakeland at the RP Funding Center.

