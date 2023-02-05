Ohio animal shelter lets you write ex’s name in litter box for Valentine’s
HAMILTON, Ohio (WJW) — Valentine’s Day can serve as an unwelcome reminder of a happier times, leading one Ohio animal shelter to offer a potential solution.
“Don’t spend this Valentine’s Day down in the dumps,” the Animal Friends Humane Society in Butler County said in a Facebook post. “Instead, cheer yourself up while making a difference for animals in need.”Zoo wants you to name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day (as seen in the video above)
All one need do is donate $5 to the shelter and they’ll write the provided name of your ex on the bottom of a cat litter box.
The shelter is accepting donations until Feb. 12. On Valentine’s Day, they plan to showcase all of the names they received in a video.
