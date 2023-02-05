“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...

