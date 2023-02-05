Read full article on original website
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
NME
Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral
Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
Inside Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s Surprising Friendship
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp shared a deep connection. Here's a look inside their close friendship and Depp is coping after the death of his friend.
Christine McVie Honored by Mick Fleetwood at the Grammys
Christine McVie was honored during the Grammy Awards, as Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt delivered a poignant rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Songbird.”. Crow sat at the piano for the performance, trading vocal parts with Raitt, who was seated close by. Fleetwood provided percussion, standing and...
Legendary Rock Star's "Touring Days Have Ended" After Severe Injury
Legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne, the lead vocalist of the band Black Sabbath, has announced that his "touring days have ended" as he experiences too much pain from a previous serious back injury to continue his tour.
5 Legendary Artists Who Drowned
It’s always sad when one of our favorite artists dies young. And it’s especially tragic when it happens in a moment that could have been avoided. We all know about the “27 Club” and the legends who died due to drugs like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, and more. (For those who don’t know, the 27 Club is several musicians who died at the age of 27) We also know about those artists who died in a plane crash like John Denver and Buddy Holly.
Ringo Starr’s Son Said He Spent More Time With His Dad’s Famous Friend Than With Starr
Ringo Starr and Keith Moon were good friends. Because Starr was often absent, his son also grew close to Moon.
The day after, Bonnie Raitt’s stunning Grammy Awards triumph lingers
“So who is Bonnie Raitt?” read the first sentence of a headline on the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper website this morning. You wouldn’t have known from the shocked reaction throughout the music world – and especially throughout England, where they seemed to take it personally that Harry Styles didn’t take home every award he was eligible for – that Raitt isn’t exactly some wannabe newbie. Pretty much the precise opposite, in fact. She’s a living legend, one of the most respected and decorated makers of music of all time. More on that in a moment. But first…it speaks to both the depth...
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
George Jones Revealed How He Really Felt About Tammy Wynette After She Died
After Tammy Wynette died, George Jones released a statement revealing his true feelings about his ex-wife, with whom he had a rocky history.
TODAY.com
The Grammys honors the late Lisa Marie Presley in emotional in memoriam tribute
Lisa Marie Presley was among the people honored by the 65th Annual Grammys during its in memoriam segment. The multi-part segment featured performances from Kacey Musgraves, singing for Loretta Lynn; Quavo, singing for his nephew and Migos bandmate, the late Takeoff; and Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, singing for Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.
Get To Know Singer Carole King’s Four Children
Grammy award-winning singer Carole King is a mother of four children from previous marriages. The “You’ve Got A Friend” singer first became a mother in her first marriage to Gerry Goffin, with whom she also shared her second child. Her last two children came from her second...
Lisa Marie Presley Honored In Special Way During 2023 Grammy Awards
The only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, died suddenly last month. It was reported that she suffered from cardiac arrest but the cause of her death is still being determined at this time. Lisa Marie was honored at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. She was included...
Mick Fleetwood Reveals the Future of Fleetwood Mac is “Sort of Unthinkable Right Now”
Prior to his Grammy “in memoriam” performance of Fleetwood Mac‘s 1977 Rumours track “Songbird,” along with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt during the 65th annual Grammy Awards, drummer Mick Fleetwood said that he doesn’t see a future for his legendary band following the death of their keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie, who died on November 30, 2022, at 79.
