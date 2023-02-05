ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

kyma.com

Four people lead authorities in high speed pursuit

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four people are in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous, high speed pursuit through California's Orange and L.A. counties Friday night. This all stemmed from a interrupted home burglary in Buena Park. Police said just after 7:15 pm the homeowners...
BUENA PARK, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of...
PALMDALE, CA
KRMG

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at agricultural nursery in Southern California: Sheriff

Three people were shot, including one fatally, at an agricultural nursery in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspected shooter was taken into custody on the property, according to the San Diego Sheriff. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time at Atkins Nursery in Fallbrook, a village located about 50 miles north of San Diego, the San Diego Sheriff said. First responders and law enforcement officers responded to an "incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries," the North County Fire Protection District said Friday afternoon.
FALLBROOK, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Armed man is shot and critically wounded by police in San Bernardino

An armed man was shot and critically wounded by police officers during an incident in San Bernardino on Feb. 10, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 10:16 a.m., two uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street and started to conduct a traffic stop.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

5 hospitalized after PCH crash in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - Five people were hospitalized Saturday night after a two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach. The crash happened around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of PCH and Main Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Officials didn't say what might have caused...
SEAL BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit suspect plows into 2 Encino homes

LOS ANGELES - A 60-year-old pursuit suspect was in the hospital and in police custody Friday after crashing into two homes in Encino overnight, officials said. Starting around 2 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol officers observed the suspect traveling way too fast on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. When they attempted to stop the suspect, CHP officials said he took off and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed. The suspect then got off on the White Oak Avenue exit in Encino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Anaheim Found

A 91-year-old woman last seen in Anaheim was found Saturday. Dorothy Bowen was last seen on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Bowen on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department. The CHP reported Bowen had been found at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday. There were...
ANAHEIM, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente

Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los...
LA PUENTE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA

