thestokesnews.com
Friends of Stokes Shelter celebrates 1,000th animal saved
Magic Mike, a one-year-old gentle Shepherd mix, is the 1,000th animal saved at the Friends of Stokes Shelter and is currently available for adoption. The Friends of Stokes Shelter Inc. operates a no-kill Animal Adoption Center at 1111 Dodgetown Road in the Meadows community between Walnut Cove and Danbury. Adoption applications are available at friendsofstokesshelter.com or for more information call 336-914-9270.
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Science Center's new fishing cat kitten Ondine and her mom, Tallulah, are having a little fun in the water!
Not to mention Ondine loves to play with ice! Her webbed feet and semi-retractable claws can help her wade through the marshes and swamps.
Assisted living employee steals cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Organizations Collecting Plastic Bags to Turn into Beds for Homeless
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local organization is using plastic grocery bags to make mat beds for the homeless in our community. Here is how you can contribute and also get rid of some of the plastic bags building up in your drawers. Chaplain Bill Hatfield with the Randolph County...
wfmynews2.com
'If not me, then who?', Lt. Dwayne Little steps up and fills in the gaps at his alma mater
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Throughout his time in Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has emphasized the importance of his deputies becoming one with their community. One Lieutenant has taken that duty, to a new level and we spoke to him about why he does so. Lieutenant Dwayne Little isn't just...
Some Triad school districts looking to move up school start date
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's a bill in the state legislature that would significantly impact when some kids go back to school this fall. It would allow several districts, five of them in our area to start as early as August 10. WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller has a...
Driver captures video of North Carolina school bus running off road
A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150.
Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
North Carolina lawmakers looking to change school start dates in 7 school districts surrounding the Triad
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill to give certain school districts more leeway when it comes to starting dates for the 2023- 2024 school year. The change would impact seven districts including, Randolph County, Asheboro City, Surry County, Mount Airy City, and Elkin City Schools.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
alamancenews.com
County agrees to buy former BD building along I-85/40 to house consolidated 9-1-1 center
Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to purchase a former industrial building in Burlington along I-85/40 to serve as a new, centralized location for the county’s 9-1-1 center and other local emergency services. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to use nearly $7.3 million in...
NC woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond
A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.
No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Seagrove firefighter's wife granted $1 million bond, defense says it plans to prove innocence
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Heather Hicks Auman, wife of longtime Seagrove firefighter 'MJ' Mishael James Auman, appeared in court Monday, where she was granted a $1 million bond. She is charged with first-degree murder in MJ's death. The judge decided that as a term of her release, she must...
Pastor Drumwright acquitted of all charges arising from 2020 March to the Polls in Alamance Co.
GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina activist Rev. Greg Drumwright was acquitted Monday of all charges related to the Oct. 2020 "I am Change" March to the Polls. The march was held to encourage voters to get to the polls before the 2020 election ended. Drumwright and several other demonstrators...
