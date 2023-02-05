ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

thestokesnews.com

Friends of Stokes Shelter celebrates 1,000th animal saved

Magic Mike, a one-year-old gentle Shepherd mix, is the 1,000th animal saved at the Friends of Stokes Shelter and is currently available for adoption. The Friends of Stokes Shelter Inc. operates a no-kill Animal Adoption Center at 1111 Dodgetown Road in the Meadows community between Walnut Cove and Danbury. Adoption applications are available at friendsofstokesshelter.com or for more information call 336-914-9270.
DANBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County leaders face rising homeless population

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County leaders and business owners are facing a growing number of homeless people unlike anything the county has seen before. “We went from serving about 180 folks a month with our food and clothing to almost 420 families each month with food and clothing,” said Ashley Phillips, executive director […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
